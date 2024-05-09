Meghan Markle has attended as many Invictus Games events as possible, but she opted out of Prince Harry's ceremony in the United Kingdom -- reportedly because she did not want the 'criticism.'

Meghan Markle did not accompany Prince Harry to his Invictus Games ceremony on May 8. The Duchess of Sussex opted to remain in the United States while Harry ventured overseas to the event, and the fact that it took place in the United Kingdom seemingly has a lot to do with it.

Meghan has attended most of Harry’s Invictus Games events through the years with the exception of a handful, and one royal expert thinks that Meghan opted not to attend this event because it wasn’t worth the “criticism” and “disparaging comments” that the duchess has received in the past.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Meghan Markle has once again chosen to stay away from the United Kingdom

Meghan’s departure from the royal family alongside Harry has always been somewhat negatively viewed by members of the British public. The Sussexes left the UK back in 2020 after dealing with harsh treatment from the press and little support from the royals; they settled down in Montecito, California, and Meghan has only returned to the UK twice: Once for the late queen’s Platinum Jubilee, and once for her funeral, both in 2022.

Meghan chose not to accompany Harry to his Invictus Games ceremony in the UK this time around, and she has avoided other events too; she also did not attend King Charles’ coronation ceremony last year.

“‘Why risk any more disparaging comments here,’ is likely to have been her response,” Royal expert and author Dr. Pauline Maclaran told Express, referring to Meghan’s decision when Harry asked her about attending the event. “There was criticism when she attended the last Invictus Games that she was overshadowing the event.”

Meghan has seemingly done her best to avoid the drama of the royal family, and perhaps it has brought her peace. She might have felt like there was no sense in opening herself up to negative press by attending, and since she has supported Harry’s event so many other times, he likely didn’t think anything of it.

Meghan Markle might have also been avoiding Prince Harry’s family

Although Harry’s father and brother did not even attend the event, Meghan might have also been worried about running into them. Sure, she could have handled it if she’d seen them, but why subject herself to that difficulty if it isn’t needed? It seems clear that King Charles and Prince William are on difficult terms still with Harry and Meghan, so Meghan might have just been watching out for her own mental health.

Ultimately, her decision to stay home was hers to make, and she likely talked it over with Harry before finalizing it. Meghan will reportedly fly to Nigeria in the coming days to meet up with Harry once again.