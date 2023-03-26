Meghan Markle Shifts From ‘Sweetness’ to ‘Authority’ in 2016 Interview

Just months before her first date with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle appeared in an interview where she went from professional and “cheeky” to “authority.” How the Duchess of Sussex handled being interrupted and what topic had her exuding a “more confident air.”

Meghan joked about ‘holding for sound’ when construction noises interrupted a 2016 interview

Meghan Markle | Mark Large – WPA Pool/Getty Images

In a 2016 Entertainment Tonight Canada interview about her fashion line for Canada’s Reitmans, Meghan hinted at “good-natured sweetness,” according to body language expert Judi James. Specifically with how she reacted to construction noises putting a pause to the interview in an outtake.

“Often the most authentic glimpses of any performer’s personality come during the out-takes though,” James said (via Express). “How do they cope when things go wrong? Does the camera-perfect smile fade or a look of irritation appear?”

“Anyone who has ever done an interview to camera will know that, no matter where you are filming, a drill will start up from somewhere nearby and spoil the shot,” she continued. “Meghan gets interrupted mid-flow by drilling here and her reaction does suggest good-natured sweetness.”

So how did Meghan react? She paused and looked around before saying, “holding for sound,” which got a laugh from the interviewer.

“The moment she stops talking and turns to see what it is we can see her cheeks lift and go round in the first stage of an authentic smile,” the expert said. “Her mouth then opens as the smile spreads and she shows her professionalism with a cheeky grin to camera.”

Meghan Markle had a ‘confident air of authority and purpose’ discussing risks in the 2016 interview



“Sweetness” wasn’t all Meghan’s body language suggested in the 2016 interview. James also noticed signs of confidence when the subject switched to work.

“I love taking risks, I love being part of a new chapter and a new beginning,” Meghan said, speaking about projects and work. Here, James noticed a “glimpse” of “a more confident air of authority and purpose.”

“The line ‘I love taking risks’ is delivered with a very direct and level eye contact as she holds her hands up, palms outward and fingers splayed,” she said.

Then there was a telling eyebrow-chin raise combo. “When [Meghan] says ‘Anything I get involved with I get very invested in’ she raises one eyebrow in a gesture of meaningful authority and then raises her chin to show confidence,” James said.

Meghan Markle demonstrated ‘TV actress body language’ while talking about ‘Ross and Rachel’ love

Meghan Markle | Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Elsewhere, Meghan exhibited what James referred to as “unashamedly cute, TV actress body language.” According to the expert, it happened when Meghan discussed finding love like a famous TV couple on Friends.

“We can all have that love! Ross and Rachel,” Meghan said, referencing the sitcom of which Harry’s a big fan.

James called the moment “when [Meghan] raises her clenched fists in the air in excitement as she claims, ‘We should all have that love,’ as an example of “cute, TV actress body language.” And another one “when she giggles, adopting a self-diminished pose with her elbows pulled into her torso.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.