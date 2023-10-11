The Duchess of Sussex is looking to reinvent her image and is "determined" to get close to one Hollywood megastar she hopes can help her do just that.

The last several months haven’t been the best of times for Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle. Following a bizarre story about a “car chase” through the streets of Manhattan that was disputed, it was announced their multi-million deal with Spotify was not renewed. They were then publicly labeled as “f****** grifters” and “talentless,” and Harry’s Heart of Invictus documentary failed to crack Netflix’s Top 10. So now, the duke and duchess have been trying to rebrand their image.

The pair have reportedly decided to work on some projects separately with Meghan making it her “mission” to become friends with a star who is considered Hollywood royalty. Here’s who the former Suits star wants to team up with.

Meghan Markle attends the True Patriot Love Reception during the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 | Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

Superstar actor Meghan is trying to ‘befriend’ so they can collaborate

The Duchess of Sussex is said to be strategically planning her rebrand, and the person at the top of her list to work with is none other than Julia Roberts.

OK! Magazine reported that “[Meghan’s] ideal scenario would be for them to collaborate on fashion and wellness initiatives. Meghan is also producing now, so she’d love to find a project to option for Julia.”

A source told the publication that “since Harry and Meghan arrived [in California] three years ago, Meghan’s been making it a mission to befriend Julia” and that the two women have “only run into each other a few times, but Meghan’s determined to get closer to Julia.”

The duchess previously revealed that the Pretty Women star is one of her idols and her biggest inspiration for going into acting.

The report about Meghan hoping to work with Roberts either for a film project, to relaunch The Tig, or some other venture follows another report via Express that claims the Sussexes are in talks to produce content for Audible on Amazon, which is Spotify’s rival.

“Harry and Meghan are retooling, retrenching and preparing to change course in their efforts to establish themselves and their production company Archewell as serious players across multi-media platforms,” an insider told the outlet.

Commentator thinks Meghan’s image could be ‘damaged beyond repair’

Following her and Harry’s high-profile appearances at the Invictus Games in September, Meghan is reportedly aiming to hit it out of the park with a huge career comeback and also a potential return to social media.

Meghan Markle attends the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 | Joshua Sammer/Getty Images

But after a major dip in the Sussexes’ popularity, how successful could the duchess’s comeback be even with the help of WME, the well-known talent agency she’s signed with?

Commentator Nile Gardiner told Express: “Meghan is hugely unpopular on both sides of the Atlantic and those levels are greater than those of Harry. All the money in the world will not repair her damaged reputation. It has been damaged beyond repair, and she has inflicted this upon herself. Nobody else to blame.

“Even spending tens of millions of dollars on a PR makeover won’t succeed. The American and British people can now see right through that.”