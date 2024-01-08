Here are a few things you may not have known about NFL star Tyreek Hill and the woman he's married to Keeta Vaccaro.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. In the 2022 offseason, after plenty of success with the team including a Super Bowl victory, the wideout was traded to the Miami Dolphins. Hill then signed a contract worth $120 million, making him the highest-paid receiver in the league.

In early 2024, while putting up numbers that brought him into the league MVP conversation, Hill rushed home from the Dolphins’ practice facility after hearing the news that there was a large fire at his South Florida residence. Multiple outlets reported that although some of his relatives were in the house at the time, everyone got out and no one was hurt. News choppers on the scene captured images of Hill embracing his wife, Keeta Vaccaro, as firefighters worked to contain the blaze.

Here’s more about the athlete and his family.

When Hill and Vaccaro got married

After dating for years Hill and Vaccaro got engaged on July 4, 2021, and the football player’s proposal came as a major surprise to his then-girlfriend.

While Vaccaro admitted that the two had talked about marriage, she had no idea Hill was going to pop the question when he did telling TMZ Sports: “I didn’t know he was going to propose to me in this time frame, we’d been talking about it for a long time — getting engaged and married — but it was a surprise to me. My family was here so he really put it all together, it was really sweet.”

The couple also joked that Vaccaro’s engagement ring has more bling than Hill’s Super Bowl ring.

“She’s definitely got the most diamonds,” Hill said, adding, “We made sure of that.”

After being engaged for two years, the pair wed on Nov. 8, 2023, in Travis County, Texas. The wideout revealed that the decision to do so was completely spontaneous.

“I was spending a lot of time with my kids, spending a lot of time with her, and the conversation just came up,” Hill recalled. “I was like, ‘Babe, we’ve been engaged so long, are you ready to tie the knot?'”

Vaccaro’s brother was also an NFL star

Being married to Hill isn’t Vaccaro’s only connection to the NFL.

She was born on Feb. 14, 1996, in Brownwood, Texas to parents Alesia Johnson and Ken Vaccaro. She has a twin sister and two brothers. When she was a child, her father died from emphysema. Vaccaro and her siblings were raised by their mother. After graduating from the University of Texas Austin her brother, Kenny Vaccaro, was drafted by the New Orleans Saints and played eight seasons with that team and the Tennessee Titans.

He retired from the league in 2021.

Vaccaro’s occupation

Vaccaro graduated from the University of Miami with a degree in entrepreneurship and marketing.

She co-founded the fashion company Misurare by Vaccaro with her twin sister. She later founded a fitness brand called Own Flow. And in 2023, Vaccaro co-founded another company, Investaccess, which helps start-ups find investors.