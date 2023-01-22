Miami Heat Star Tyler Herro Breaks a Record With His $10.5 Million House

It pays to be a bright young sports star. The Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro broke out as a rookie thanks to some incredible performances in the postseason and his charismatic personality. Since then, he’s grown significantly as a player and is being financially rewarded for his development. Herro signed his first big contract last summer and recently used some of his newfound riches to buy a record-breaking home outside Miami. Check out details about Tyler Herro’s house.

Tyler Herro’s new house is the most expensive in town

Tyler Herro | Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Herro revealed he was spending $5,000 a month for rent on his first apartment as a professional athlete. Considering the state of high-end real estate, it’s safe to say his new place probably cost more than that.

According to The Real Deal, Herro recently paid $10.5 million for a home off of SW 124th St. in Pinecrest, Florida, a city south of Miami. Property records show a trust managed by Ronald Brown II and owned by Herro purchased the house. A $7.4 million mortgage from HSBC Bank partly financed the trust. The previous owners made quite a profit, having paid “only” $5.3 million for the house while it was under construction in 2021, although they originally listed it for $11.9 million.

The sale broke the previous record for Pinecrest transactions set only a few weeks earlier after a property on 6155 SW 106th St. sold for $10.3 million.

Pinecrest has been an appealing destination for other Heat members. Star player Jimmy Butler bought a home there for $7.4 million a year after signing a four-year, $184 million contract extension with Miami. He sold the property for $7.1 million last year.

Tyler Herro’s house has ‘millions in upgrades’

Realtor.com lists the many reasons this 9,500-square-foot home carries a hefty price tag. The two-story Bali-inspired contemporary house has eight bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, and a gourmet kitchen. In addition, it boasts vaulted ceilings, floor-to-ceiling impact-glass windows, and marble and wood flooring. A bar, fireplace, elevator, wine cellar, and “Hollywood-style” media room add luxurious touches. And the “lavish” master bedroom has “ultimate dream closets.” There are even separate quarters for guests and housekeeping staff.

The patio and yard feature an outdoor kitchen, a cabana with a barbecue pit, and tropical landscaping. And although the home isn’t waterfront, Herro and his crew can still relax in a resort-style swimming pool and spa. Interestingly, the attached garage has space for only three cars.

The Miami Heat player is one of many promising young NBA stars

After playing in college for Kentucky for a year, Herro was drafted in 2019 by Miami with the 13th pick. The COVID-19 pandemic interrupted the season, but the guard was one of the revelations of the NBA after it restarted in the bubble at Disney World. He became the youngest player to score over 30 points in a Conference Finals game and the youngest to start an NBA Finals game. His talent, swagger, and status as one of the few white American players in the league burnished his celebrity to the point Jack Harlow named a song after him.

After being named the Sixth Man of the Year (the league’s award for the best bench player) after his third season, Herro signed a four-year deal worth $120 million last summer and moved into the starting lineup. Questions swirled about whether he was worth the money, but the 22-year-old is enjoying the best season of his career. He’s averaging an efficient 21 points per game, six rebounds, and four assists.

According to Wealthy Gorilla, Herro’s net worth is an estimated $25 million.