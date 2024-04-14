Michael Jackson recorded his first No. 1 song in one take. In retrospect, it is not one of his better songs.

One Michael Jackson song seems to be about a regular friendship. It’s actually about a friendship with a killer rat. Jackson revealed how this tune came together so fast, even though he struggled with a lot of self-doubt.

1 Michael Jackson song was the theme for a horror film

Listen to any of Jackson’s songs, and it’s clear he put lots of effort into his music. Even when he didn’t write or produce his music, his voice was impeccable. All these years later, he rhymes one of pop music’s best singers.

During a 1980 interview posted to Blank on Blank, Jackson said he was a perfectionist, but that didn’t mean he always worked slowly. “I do vocals pretty quick,” he explained. “But for instance ‘Ben,’ I did in one take. I went right in and cut it.” For context, “Ben” is a ballad about a killer rat named Ben from the horror film of the same title. However, if you hadn’t seen the film, you might think that the song was a generic tune about friendship.

“I said: ‘Want to do another one?'” Jackson continued. “The guy said: ‘No, no, it was great.’ I said, ‘Was it?’ That was at Motown. I’ll never forget that little apple box I stood on because I couldn’t reach the microphone. My name was written on it and it’s sitting at Diana Ross’ house now. She has all my little doodling papers I would draw and write.”

The King of Pop took inspiration from Christian songs

Jackson talked about his talent in quasi-religious terms. He felt that his singing ability came from God. Notably, “We Are the World” and several of Jackson’s lesser-known songs take inspiration from gospel music.

Jackson felt that his musical career was ordained by providence. “But I think secretly and privately there is … I mean really deep within there is a destiny for me and just for me to stay on that track and follow it,” he said. “I really believe and feel I am here for a reason and that’s my job, you know, to perform for the people and if they accept it that I am rewarded. If they want to put me up on that pedestal, I feel even better.”

The legacy of Michael Jackson’s ‘Ben’

“Ben” became Jackson’s first no. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 as a solo artist. The track reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for a single week, staying on the chart for 16 weeks. The tune appeared on the album Ben. That record reached No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and remained on the chart for a total of 32 weeks.

When people think of Jackson’s greatest songs, many titles come up: “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough,” “Beat It,” “Billie Jean,” “Black or White,” “Dirty Diana,” and so many more. “Ben” does not receive as much love. Even though “Ben” was inspired by a horror movie, it’s not a Halloween favorite like “Thriller.” Some fans might enjoy “Ben,” but its real importance isn’t its quality. “Ben” matters because it helped Jackson down the path to solo superstardom.

“Ben” isn’t one of Jackson’s classic tunes, but it shows off his vocal prowess.