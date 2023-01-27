Is Michael Leaving ‘The Young and the Restless’?

Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc) is a vital character on The Young and the Restless. For over three decades, he’s been helping Genoa City residents with their legal trouble. But could he be saying goodbye to the show again?

The Young and the Restless star Christian LeBlanc I Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Who is Michael Baldwin on ‘The Young and the Restless’?

Michael made his The Young and the Restless debut in November 1991. He’s a hotshot lawyer who hires Christine Blair (Lauralee Bell) to work at his firm. He quickly shows villainous qualities when he makes advances toward Christine.

Although Christine turns him down, Michael’s obsession increases. He starts living in an apartment next door to Christine and keeps tabs on her via a hole in the closet. One of his most shocking moments is when he busts into Christine’s apartment. However, before Michael can harm Christine, he’s arrested by Paul Williams.

All eyes are on @CJLeBlanc today on #YR! ? Join us as we congratulate him on 30 years as Michael Baldwin and tune in! pic.twitter.com/y9T3jsmV9H — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) January 10, 2022

Michael was sent to prison in July 1993 but in April 1997 returns. He transforms himself from a villain to a respected Genoa City resident. He makes amends with Christine and becomes friends with her. Michael’s family grows when his brother Kevin Fisher (Greg Rikaart), and his mother, Gloria Fisher (Judith Chapman), come to town.

In 2005, he married Lauren Fenmore (Tracey E. Bregman), and they became a super-couple, with fans nicknaming them Likey. The couple settles into married life and welcomes a son Fen Baldwin (Zach Tinker). Michael and Lauren’s marriage isn’t always easy, but the two remain devoted to each other.

Is Michael Baldwin leaving the show?

Like many veteran characters on The Young and the Restless, Michael isn’t featured regularly these days. Micheal may pop up for a date night with Lauren or dish out advice to his friend Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford). But his screen time has dwindled in recent years.

Whenever a character isn’t featured often, speculation arises that they might be leaving. So, could Michael be the next Genoa City character to exit?

According to TV Season & Spoilers, fans don’t have to worry about Michael going anywhere. LeBlanc is still with the show but on a recurring status. Although he may not be featured as prominently as other characters, viewers can expect to see more of their favorite Silver Fox.

The character celebrated a huge milestone on ‘The Young and the Restless’

In January 2021, The Young and the Restless celebrated LeBlanc’s 30th anniversary with a standalone episode dedicated to Michael. The episode featured memorable flashbacks as Michael contemplated retirement. Although Michael is returned from the district attorney’s office, he does work for his new boss Victor Newman (Eric Braeden). Michael’s a busy man, given how much trouble the Newmans can get into.

Yet, Michael always makes time for his wife, Lauren. In the January 25, 2022 episode, Michael and his family gathered for a big celebration as Lauren accepted an award. The episode honored Bregman’s 40th anniversary with the soap opera. Michael is a big part of Lauren’s life and is featured in many of her flashbacks.

Although Michael isn’t seen much these days, it’s a special time when he pops up.