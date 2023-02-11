Mick Fleetwood Says Fleetwood Mac Continuing Is ‘Unthinkable’ After Christine McVie’s Death

Fleetwood Mac hasn’t come out with new music as a band since 2003. While many fans want the band to continue, that dream was halted after the death of keyboardist and vocalist Christine McVie. In a recent interview, Mick Fleetwood confirmed that Fleetwood Mac continuing without McVie is “unthinkable.”

Fleetwood Mac has had a turbulent course as a band

Christine McVie

While Fleetwood Mac has rearranged its roster a few times since its conception in 1967, most fans know the official lineup to be Mick Fleetwood, Christine McVie, John McVie, Lindsey Buckingham, and Stevie Nicks. The band had a successful run, with their most significant hit being 1977’s Rumors.

In the late 1980s, the band began to disintegrate before reuniting in 1993 for Bill Clinton’s first presidential inauguration. The band then reunited for a live compilation album called The Dance in 1997. Christine left the band in 1998, but Fleetwood Mac continued as a four-piece, releasing Say You Will in 2003. Christine rejoined in 2014, but Buckingham left shortly in 2018. Unfortunately, the band never released a new album before McVie’s death in 2022.

Mick Fleetwood says Fleetwood Mac will likely not continue after Christne McVie’s death

Mick Fleetwood revealed Fleetwood Mac no longer plans to perform together after band member Christine McVie died last year: "I truly think the line in the sand has been drawn with the loss of Chris."



Fleetwood recently attended the 65th Grammy Awards to perform a tribute to Christine McVie alongside Sheryl Crow and Bonnie Raitt. During the red carpet, Mick spoke with the Los Angeles Times and discussed if he has any music plans for the future. He said he does plan to keep performing, but not with Fleetwood Mac, as he says it’s “unthinkable” that the band can continue without McVie.

“I think right now, I truly think the line in the sand has been drawn with the loss of Chris,” Fleetwood stated. “I’d say we’re done, but then we’ve all said that before. It’s sort of unthinkable right now.”

Fleetwood was happy to “make a fuss” for McVie

When Christine McVie died, the surviving members of Fleetwood Mac paid tribute, along with much of the music community. Regarding the tribute at the Grammys, Fleetwood shared that McVie wouldn’t have wanted everyone to “make a fuss” over it. However, he is proud to have the opportunity to honor his late friend.

“First of all, having Sheryl and Bonnie Raitt singing this beautiful song, I think all of us collectively are here representing Christine, what she meant as a person in Fleetwood Mac, and, of course, personally to me and the band members, and a lot of other family members,” Fleetwood told E! News. “Outside of that, I think it’s a moment to accolade the wonder of a hugely talented, lovely, unsuspecting lady known as Christine McVie.

“Someone asked me what she would think about this whole thing. She was a North country girl, and she would say, ‘I think it’s a lot of fuss,’” Fleetwood added. “But we’re really happy to be making a fuss of her. It’s double-edged. It comes with a celebration and a quiet prayer that contains some sadness of loss. But having it be able to come to life with this lovely lady here (Sheryl Crow) and Bonnie is a beautiful thing for me to see happen.”