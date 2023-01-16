Milburn Stone Revealed How He Spent His Time After ‘Gunsmoke’ Was Suddenly Canceled

Gunsmoke actor Milburn Stone made quite the impact playing Doc Adams for such a long time. However, the end of the series ultimately also marked the end of his career. As a result, Stone had to find new ways to fill his time, but he didn’t have such an easy time dealing with retirement. He once revealed how he spent his days after the conclusion of his story in Dodge City.

CBS suddenly canceled ‘Gunsmoke’ in 1975

Milburn Stone as Doc Adams | CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

Stone signed on to Gunsmoke as a member of the principal cast starting with the first season in 1955. James Arness, Amanda Blake, and Dennis Weaver were the other members of the original group. Stone initially hated Arness because he didn’t seem to take anything very seriously. However, they developed a deep respect and appreciation for one another. Much like Doc himself, Stone warmed up to the cast, which allowed the characters’ chemistry to blossom.

Gunsmoke lasted for a staggering 20 seasons, ultimately coming to a conclusion in 1975. However, the network, CBS, didn’t give the creatives any advanced notice. The cast was shocked to discover the news, putting a sudden end to the story after it established such a presence on television screens across the country.

Milburn Stone ‘restlessly’ retired after’ Gunsmoke’ ended

After Gunsmoke, the cast had to figure out what to do with their careers moving forward, but Emmy-award-winning Stone took it as a sign. He retired from the entertainment industry, settling into retirement. However, the actor didn’t take too well to the change in his lifestyle. According to David R. Greenland’s book, The Gunsmoke Chronicles: A New History of Television’s Greatest Western, he called his retirement “restless and boring.”

“I haven’t worked since we finished shooting the series in 1974, except to take part in a Dean Martin roast of Dennis two years ago,” Stone said. “Since then, all I’ve done is take walks and get out to do some fishing on the Colorado River … I stopped playing golf because it was driving me crazy. I couldn’t beat anyone!”

CBS invited Stone to attend the network’s 50th anniversary, but he initially felt regret when he saw who didn’t get invited.

“I felt bad because Ken Curtis was not included,” Stone recalled. “Amanda Blake was invited, but she couldn’t make it. But, Jim and Dennis and I spent the whole day talking about the good times we had together.”

Milburn Stone’s legacy as Doc Adams lives on

Gunsmoke allowed Stone to leave quite a legacy behind. He’s the only actor who remained on the show for all 20 seasons others than Arness. Weaver left after nine seasons, while Blake’s time on the show ended after the 19th season. Stone took his character from the grumpy Doc to a lovable character, making him consistently bounce off the other characters with ease.

Stone had a great relationship with each member of the original cast, but he also developed close connections with later additions. Ken Curtis and Burt Reynolds are both examples of how he became quick friends with his fellow co-stars, also acting somewhat like a mentor.

CBS made five made-for-TV movies starting in 1987, but Stone already died in 1980. Meanwhile, Arness returned for all five ending in 1994, while Blake only returned for the first installment.