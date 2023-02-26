Miley Cyrus Reveals Dolly Parton and Stevie Nicks Both Make This Sweet Gesture

Miley Cyrus has a close relationship with both Stevie Nicks and Dolly Parton: she and Nicks became good friends when they collaborated on a song, and Parton is the “Midnight Sky” singer’s godmother. Here’s what Cyrus said the Fleetwood Mac singer and the country music star have in common.

Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus and Stevie Nicks | NBC/NBCUniversal; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus says Dolly Parton and Stevie Nicks both make this thoughtful gesture

Miley Cyrus has been in the entertainment industry since she was a little girl, and the 30-year-old singer and actor has made countless famous friends since her Disney days. She has a close relationship with her godmother, Dolly Parton, and has also bonded with her “Edge of Midnight” collaborator, Stevie Nicks.

In 2020, Cyrus revealed on The Howard Stern Show that Parton and Nicks make the same sweet gesture. “The coolest thing, I think, about Stevie, and then even Dolly Parton, who’s my godmother, is even though it’s in a email form, they write me handwritten letters. Like, every letter that I get from Stevie is handwritten, what I get from Dolly is written and signed,” she shared. “It’s a different amount of time that someone takes. It’s not just like, hey, I’m gonna shoot a text and let you know I’m thinking about you.”

Cyrus added, “They really, when you write things down, and you give words those kind of power and they say, we’re rooting for you.”

Miley Cyrus previously revealed that Dolly Parton communicates with her via fax

Although Stevie Nicks and Dolly Parton both send Miley Cyrus handwritten letters, the Hannah Montana star said Parton’s notes often come through the fax machine. During a May 2022 appearance on Late Night with Seth Myers, Cyrus explained how she and her godmother communicate.

“Every time I coordinate or communicate with Dolly, it’s still through fax,” she said. “She does a fax, and then someone scans the fax, and then they put it into a text message, and then that gets sent to me. And it’s always signed.”

Cyrus again pointed out the difference in the “connection” that comes with a handwritten letter, noting that it’s “not casual” and that Parton “took the time” to do that for her.

Stevie Nicks collaborated with the former Disney star on the song ‘Edge of Midnight’

In 2020, Miley Cyrus released “Edge of Midnight,” which samples Stevie Nicks’ “Edge of Seventeen.”

The former Disney star revealed that she had contacted Nicks for permission to use her 1981 song as inspiration. Their correspondence went so well that Cyrus asked the Fleetwood Mac singer to collaborate.

“I had sampled ‘Edge of Seventeen’ and reached out to Stevie, and asked her to bless it, and she said, ‘You can borrow from me any time,’” Cyrus said on The Howard Stern Show. “And so I’m like, ‘S***, if you’re feeling that way, can I just borrow you and your time?’”

Nicks opened up about her relationship with Cyrus on The Zane Lowe Interview Series podcast, revealing that she and the “Wrecking Ball” singer had a lot in common.

“Miley and I, I didn’t really know Miley until we went into the ‘Edge of Midnight,’ ‘Edge of Seventeen’ thing. And then, we had so many phone conversations,” the Fleetwood Mac singer said. “And we’re both so loud and so talkative that we just went a million miles during our first phone conversation. And we just hit it off.”

She added, “And it was super fun. And when it was done, I thought it was really excellent.”