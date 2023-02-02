Morgan Wallen’s ‘Everything I Love’—Watch the Lyric Video for the New Heartbreak Song Here

Country star Morgan Wallen has a new song out. No wait, the country singer has three new songs out. After he announced his upcoming album One Thing at a Time, Wallen dropped three new songs on Jan. 31. Here’s a look at one of the songs, “Everything I Love.”

Morgan Wallen released a song called ‘Everything I Love’

On Jan. 31, Wallen released three songs: “Everything I Love,” “Last Night,” and “I Wrote the Book.” “Everything I Love” quickly became the standout song of the three.

Wallen is one of the co-writers on “Everything I Love,” and it fits right in with the rest of his discography. “Everything I Love” is a love song, more specifically a heartbreak anthem.

It is the kind of country ballad that his fans have come to expect, so it makes sense that this is the new release that has stood out to fans.

According to Rolling Stone, “Everything I Love” interpolates the song “Midnight Rider” by Gregg Allman and Robert Kim Payne. “Everything I Love” was written by Wallen, Ashley Gorley, Ernest Keith Smith, and Ryan Vojtesak.

The lyric video for “Everything I Love” can be viewed below.

A look at the lyrics for Morgan Wallen’s song ‘Everything I Love’

“Everything I Love” is the third track on Wallen’s upcoming album One Thing at a Time. With the song, Wallen sings of falling for someone from a small town that he no longer lives in. Despite his feelings for the subject of the song, he has no plans to settle down in the town.

Wallen opens the song with, “Wish I would’ve met you/ Anywhere but where I did/ Some old high rise town that/ I won’t ever go again.”

After the relationship has ended, Wallen sings of how hard it is to move on from the heartbreak.

“Wish I would’ve known that by/ Now, you’d be good and gone/ And you’d leave us/ In a cloud of dust/ Can’t you see what you’re doin’, girl?/ You ruined d*** near everything I love,” he sings in the song’s chorus.

What ‘Last Night’ and ‘I Wrote the Book’ are about

In the song “I Wrote the Book,” Wallen sings of self-improvement. In the verses, Wallen sings of all the things he is good at before admitting there are some things he needs to improve on.

“But there’s one that lays by/ The lamp on the nightstand/ One that says don’t cuss and don’t fight/ Or let the bottle turn you into a different man/ But d*** if I don’t do it every Friday night/ Those get you into Heaven letters in red/ Ain’t gettin’ read enough to/ Keep me on a straight line/ I’m a Jack of all trades/ But man I gotta say/ That’s one book I didn’t write,” Wallen sings.

Meanwhile, “Last Night” is a love song in which Wallen sings of drinking with a love interest.

“Oh baby, last night we let the liquor talk/ I can’t remember everything we said but we said it all/ You told me that you wish I was somebody you never met/ But baby, baby somethin’s tellin’ me this ain’t over yet,” Wallen sings in the chorus of “Last Night.”