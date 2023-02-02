The Entire 36-Song Tracklist for Morgan Wallen’s ‘One Thing at a Time’

On Jan. 30, country singer Morgan Wallen announced a new album called One Thing at a Time. The new album will be released on March 3. One Thing at a Time will also be a lengthy release and the tracklist consists of 36 songs. Here’s a look at the tracklist for One Thing at a Time.

Morgan Wallen | Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Morgan Wallen’s album will have 36 songs

On social media, Wallen announced that One Thing at a Time will arrive on March 3. One Thing at a Time is Wallen’s third studio album. The complete tracklist for One Thing at a Time can be viewed below.

One Thing at a Time tracklist:

“Born With a Beer in My Hand” “Last Night” “Everything I Love” “Man Made a Bar” (Feat. Eric Church) “Devil Don’t Know” “One Thing at a Time” “’98 Braves” “Ain’t That Some” “I Wrote the Book” “Tennessee Numbers” “Hope That’s True” “Whiskey Friends” “Sunrise” “Keith Whitley” “In the Bible” (Feat. HARDY) “You Proof” “Thought You Should Know” “F150-50” “Neon Star” “I Deserve a Drink” “Wine Into Water” “Me + All Your Reasons” “Tennessee Fan” “Money On Me” “Thinkin’ Bout Me” “Single Than She Was” “Days That End in Why” “Last Drive Down Main” “Me to Me” “Don’t Think Jesus” “180 (Lifestyle)” “Had It” “Cowgirls” (feat. ERNEST) “Good Girl Gone Missin’” “Outlook” “Dying Man”

What to know about ‘One Thing at a Time’

Of the 36 songs on the tracklist, three are collaborations, and Eric Church, Hardy, and ERNEST are featured on the album.

Not all of the songs on One Thing at a Time are new. “You Proof,” “Thought You Should Know,” and “Don’t Think Jesus” were all released in 2022. Singer-songwriter Miranda Lambert has a songwriting credit on the song “Thought You Should Know.”

In a statement to Rolling Stone, Wallen shared more information about the album.

“This record represents the last few years of my life, the highs and the lows. It also brings together the musical influences that have shaped me as an artist – country, alternative and hip-hop,” he said.

Morgan Wallen released three songs from the album

Shortly after announcing One Thing at a Time, Wallen released three songs from the album on Jan. 31. Wallen released songs called “Everything I Love,” “Last Night,” and “I Wrote the Book.”

“Everything I Love” is a heartbreak ballad about Wallen falling for someone from a small town he has no desire to return to.

In “I Wrote the Book,” Wallen sings of all the things he is good at plus the area where he needs to improve.

“But there’s one that lays by/ The lamp on the nightstand/ One that says don’t cuss and don’t fight/ Or let the bottle turn you into a different man/ But d*** if I don’t do it every Friday night,” he sings in “I Wrote the Book.”

In the song “Last Night,” Wallen details not wanting to give up on a relationship as he sings about drinking with his love interest.