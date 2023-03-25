Morgan Wallen Promises He Won’t ‘Make’ His Son ‘Love Sports’

When not releasing hit country albums or performing concerts, Morgan Wallen is a doting father to his young son, Indigo. Before launching his career as a country artist, Wallen hoped to pursue a career as a baseball player. Even though Wallen loves sports himself, he does not plan on making his son Indie “love sports.”

Morgan Wallen | Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Morgan Wallen will not ‘make’ his son ‘love sports’

On March 3, Wallen released a new album called One Thing at a Time. After the album’s release, Wallen was interviewed by Breakfast Television.

During the interview, Wallen revealed that he has begun introducing his son Indie to sports. While his son is still quite young, Wallen is hopeful he will pick up sports as he gets older. Still, the country singer does not plan to force his interest in sports onto his son.

“He’s starting to understand,” Wallen said in the interview. “I got him a little tee and bat and ball, and trampoline with a basketball goal on it, and all that kind of stuff. I’m definitely trying. He’s not completely interested yet, but he’s starting to show signs that he might be so we’ll see. I’m not going to make him love sports, but hopefully, he does.”

Morgan Wallen appreciates his son

Speaking with Breakfast Television, Wallen revealed how his outlook on life has changed since his son was born.

“You know, I think the most important thing for me over the past couple years, I’m a dad now so that’s really, you know, it’s given me something different to live for,” Wallen said.

He continued, “I don’t know if I’d say I was selfish, but I probably was. You know, before that. But now things just have a whole different meaning for me. So even in the highs, in the lows, I always have him. All the time, he’s there. He’s what’s important to me.”

Wallen’s son Indie was born in July 2020, and the famous country singer co-parents his son with his ex-partner, KT Smith.

Morgan Wallen used to play baseball

In 2018, Wallen began to rise in country music as a young star. The singer previously competed on season 6 of The Voice.

Before pursuing a music career, Wallen had originally planned on playing baseball. In an interview with Music Row, Wallen explained how an injury put an end to his baseball aspirations.

“I played through my senior year. I got a couple of college offers and right before my senior year started, I blew my arm out,” Wallen told Music Row. “Those college offers kind of disappeared on me really fast. I went through a time where I didn’t know what I would do with my life, because that’s what I had worked so hard for, for such a long time.”

With his baseball plans derailed, Wallen eventually shifted his focus to his love of music. Given how popular Wallen has become, it is hard to imagine the country singer doing anything else. Only time will tell if his son decides to follow in his footsteps and pursue a career in sports or music.