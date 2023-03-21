Morgan Wallen Says His New Album Has ‘Way Too Many Songs’

Morgan Wallen released One Thing at a Time, complete with 36 new songs. Still, this country artist recognized this full-length album has “way too many songs” — or at least he jokingly said so during an interview with Barstool Sports.

Morgan Wallen teased his new album on Barstool Sports

He’s taking it One Thing at a Time. Wallen became one of the best known artists in modern country music with 2021’s Dangerous. In 2023, he returned with another album, teasing the project during his Barstool Sports “Sundae Conversation with Caleb Pressley” interview.

“It’s going pretty good. I’ve got a full album coming,” Wallen said regarding new music.

“It has way too many songs, yeah,” Wallen confirmed, saying there are 36 tracks on the collection. The interviewer noted that people would never hear the end of it. Wallen agreed, saying, “I think most people won’t.”

Morgan Wallen released his new album, ‘One Thing at a Time’ with 36 new songs

Wallen released One Thing at a Time in March 2023, jumping to the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot 200 music chart. ​​The album has 36 original songs, including the title track, “I Wrote The Book,” “Everything I Love,” “Neon Star (Country Boy Lullaby,) and “Single That She Was.”

This wouldn’t be the first time Wallen debuted a longer-than-expected album. In 2021, the country artist released his double-album Dangerous, featuring 30 songs in total. In fact, this songwriter actually recorded 42 songs for One Thing at a Time — and cut a handful after losing interest in them.

“We actually recorded 42 songs originally, and then four or five months into the process of the album, I kind of got tired of about six songs,” Wallen noted during The All Country Podcast, “and I figured that was a bad sign, so we let those go.”

Other ones, he added, he still jams to and is “still proud of.”

Even if this album has “too many songs,” according to Wallen, each earned millions of plays on the streaming platform Spotify. One of the most popular, “Days that End in Why” has over 30 million Spotify plays. “Last Night,” which was released as a single, has over 115 Spotify plays.

Morgan Wallen embarks on his ‘One Night at a Time’ tour in 2023

Wallen embarks on his “One Night at a Time” tour in 2023, highlighting songs off his recently released album. With support from Hardy, Parker McCollum, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman, the country star makes stops in major cities worldwide.

“2023 is gonna be a special year,” Wallen captioned one Instagram post in December 2022. “I got a lot in store for y’all and thought we’d start with this.”

More information can be found on Wallen’s website, while tickets are already available for purchase on Ticketmaster and re-sale websites. Now, music by Wallen is available on most major streaming platforms.