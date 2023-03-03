Miranda Lambert Reveals Morgan Wallen’s Song ‘Thought You Should Know’ Is Her First No. 1 Song As a Songwriter

Country artist Miranda Lambert is well known for her own music, but she also writes songs for other country artists. One of the songs Lambert co-wrote is Morgan Wallen‘s song “Thought You Should Know.” After the song reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart, Lambert revealed “Thought You Should Know” is her first song as a songwriter to reach No. 1 on the chart.

(L-R) Morgan Wallen and Miranda Lambert | Taylor Hill/FilmMagic; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Miranda Lambert congratulated Morgan Wallen

Wallen released the song “Thought You Should Know” on May 17, 2022. Since its release, the song has reached the top 15 spots on the Billboard Hot 100, reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, and achieved No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart.

The song was written by Wallen, Lambert, and Nicolle Galyon. After it reached No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, Lambert congratulated Wallen on social media and revealed that this marked her first time reaching the top spot on the chart as a songwriter.

“Congrats @morganwallen on your number 1 song ‘Thought You Should Know’. Proud to be a writer on a song about your mama! This is the first number 1 song I’ve ever had as a writer. We did good that day y’all. Cheers friends,” Lambert wrote on Twitter.

Congrats @morganwallen on your number 1 song “Thought You Should Know”. Proud to be a writer on a song about your mama! This is the first number 1 song I’ve ever had as a writer. We did good that day y’all. Cheers friends. pic.twitter.com/Zq4Uw73Een — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) February 27, 2023

What is ‘Thought You Should Know’ about?

With “Thought You Should Know,” Wallen addresses his mother and updates her on how his life is going. When the song was released, Wallen dedicated the song to his mother on Instagram.

“This one’s for you mama. I know it didn’t always seem like those prayers were getting through. I Hope this song is a testament to the fact that they did,” Wallen wrote on Instagram. “Still your only d*** son, Morgan.”

In the song’s chorus, Wallen sings, “I thought you should know/ That all those prayers you thought you wasted on me/ Must’ve finally made their way on through/ I thought you should know/ I got me a new girl down in Jefferson City, and/ She lets me fish whenever I want to/ Yeah, I’m still proud of where I came from/ Still your only d*** son/ Can you believe I’m on the radio?/ Just thought you should know, thought you should know, thought you should know.”

A music video for “Thought You Should Know” was released on Nov. 24, 2022. The music video features a combination of home videos showing Wallen with his mother growing up and shots of Wallen performing the song in front of a film crew.

It is then revealed that Wallen’s mother is present and watching the performance. At the end of the song, she rises from her seat and hugs Wallen.

Morgan Wallen will release a new album

On March 3, Wallen will release an album called One Thing at a Time. The album will feature 36 songs including “Thought You Should Know.”

Fans can find more information about One Thing at a Time here.