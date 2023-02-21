Most Disturbing, Gruesome, and Disgusting Films — 10 Movies That Will Scar You for Life

Some audiences search out the most disgusting and depraved films that they can find. Movies have the ability to leave their mark on a psychological level or a more visceral one that seeks to leave you feeling queasy and dirty. Here’s a look at 10 movies that are sure to scar you for life.

10. ‘Grotesque’ (2009)

L-R: Hiroaki Kawatsure as Kazuo Kojima and Shigeo Ôsako as The Doctor | Media Blasters

A mysterious man identified only as “the doctor” kidnaps a young couple (Hiroaki Kawatsure and Kotoha Hiroyama) and begins to perform extreme torture on them. He puts them through a game for survival designed to slowly destroy their hopes of making it out with their lives.

Kôji Shiraishi’s Grotesque falls into the “torture porn” sub-genre that James Wan’s Saw and Eli Roth’s Hostel popularized in the 2000s. However, this Japanese exploitation horror flick pushes all boundaries, introducing stomach-churning torture sequences that undoubtedly make it one of the most disgusting films out there.

9. ‘A Serbian Film’ (2010)

Srdjan ‘Zika’ Todorovic as Milos | Invincible Pictures

Milos (Srdjan ‘Zika’ Todorovic) is a washed up porn star who plans to go out on one final project before exiting the industry for good. It’s an “experimental art film,” although the filmmaker isn’t willing to offer up much more information. However, Milos soon discovers that he was recruited to create a snuff film.

Srdjan Spasojevic’s A Serbian Film upset audiences around the world due to its subversive and disgusting subject matter. The film goes to places that no other film has, or should, for that matter. Further, it generated conversation surrounding censorship and if it’s possible to go too far.

8. ‘Sweet Movie’ (1974)

Carole Laure as Miss 1984/Miss Canada | Janus Films

Miss Canada wins the “most virgin” contest, which then gives her the opportunity to marry a marveously wealthy milk tycoon. However, the marriage is a miserable one that she quickly wants to flee from. As a result, she escapes and enters a world of sheer debauchery.

Sweet Movie doesn’t go in on the grotesque quite as much as the previous entries, but that isn’t to say that it’s any less of a difficult watch. It remains banned in many countries to this day, as it pushes numerous boundaries.

7. ‘Guinea Pig: Devil’s Experiment’ & ‘Flowers of Flesh and Blood’ (1985) (tie)

‘Guinea Pig’ | Sai Enterprise

The Guinea Pig series consists of six films and two documentaries. Devil’s Experiment is the first installment, following a group of vicious men who kidnap a young woman and try to flex their creativity in torturing their victim. Meanwhile, Flower of Flesh and Blood is the second entry, which sees a man dressed as a samurai slowly killing a woman and taking trophies for his collection.

Satoru Ogura’s Devil’s Experiment and Hideshi Hino’s Flower of Flesh and Blood have little to no plot, putting the spotlight on extreme shock value. Actor Charlie Sheen was so convinced that the sequel was real that he reported the snuff film to the FBI.

6. ‘Martyrs’ (2008)

Mylène Jampanoï as Lucie | The Weinstein Company

Two young women (Mylène Jampanoï and Morjana Alaoui) suddenly arrive at a family’s extravagant home in a burst of violence. As victims of violence, they set their sights on pursuing a brutal quest for revenge. However, their journey ultimately sets them on a path toward a Hell they never imagined.

Pascal Laugier’s 2008 French horror movie, Martyrs, made waves upon its release. It’s bloodthirsty, over-the-top, and uncompromising, although it doesn’t stand in the way of its storytelling, which brings the physical brutality into psychological torment in ways that will never leave your mind.

5. ‘Nekromantik’ (1988)

Beatrice Manowski as Betty | Leisure Time Features

A street sweeper and his wife want to spice things up in the bedroom. On a particularly gruesome job, he brings home a full corpse after a horrendous accident. However, he soon discovers that his wife becomes increasingly attached to the corpse, as jealousy ensues.

Jörg Buttgereit’s Nekormantik went down in history as one of the most challenging, disgusting films out there. Several countries banned the movie for its mix of brutality with sexuality.

4. ‘Taxidermia’ (2006)

Gábor Máté as Öreg Balatony Kálmán | Regent Releasing

The story spans over the course of three generations, initially picking up with a sexually-frustrated orderly during the war. Next, a man whose career as a champion speed eater has dangerous consequences. Finally, his son develops an unhealthy obsession with taxidermy.

György Pálfi’s Taxidermia is one of the most disgusting films due to its ability to appeal to a variety of phobias. It certainly isn’t for the faint of heart, building to an incredibly grotesque and queasy climax. It imbues dark comedy and drama into the horror, but there’s no denying its gross factor.

3. ‘Salò, or the 120 Days of Sodom’ (1975)

Sergio Fascetti as Vittima (Maschio) | United Artists

Set in World War II Italy, a group of fascist libertines kidnap nine teenaged boys and girls with disturbing plans for them. They’re about to face 120 days of torture that ranges between physical, mental, and sexual.

Pier Paolo Pasolini’s Salò, or the 120 Days of Sodom ranges from critical praise to utter disgust. The 1975 movie is split into four segments, demonstrating such graphic portrayals of it themes that translate into something truly visceral. Its legacy is notorious, but its impact is undeniable.

2. ‘August Underground’s Mordum’ (2003)

Cristie Whiles as Crusty | Toe Tag Pictures

Two twisted friends named Peter (Fred Vogel) and Maggot (Michael Todd Schneider) go on a killing spree with another sadistic serial killer named Crusty (Cristie Whiles).

August Underground’s Mordum is a sequel to the 2001 exploitation flick, but it doubles down on the shock value. It’s shot in a found footage format, giving the gross feeling that you’re watching a real snuff film. The final product hosts some of the most abhorrent images ever to hit a screen.

1. ‘Melancholie der Engel’ (2009)

Shock Entertainment

Two longtime friends meet after not seeing one another for years to share their final days together in an old house that brings back a collection of memories. They bring a group of fresh faces to share the occasion, but it leads them down a group of deep depravity.

Melancholie der Engel, also known as The Angels’ Melancholia, is one of the most disgusting films ever made. Marian Dora’s experimental horror film is over two and a half hours, completely breaking down its audience in the most horrendous ways.