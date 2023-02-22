Every Movie John Wayne and John Ford Made Together

Movie star John Wayne and director John Ford became one of the most iconic filmmaker and actor duos ever to move through Hollywood. It all started with their fateful meeting when Wayne worked as a prop man at Fox, where their personalities quickly hit it off. They would later go on to collaborate on 14 movies together, although the list would be longer if one was to count the times they helped one another in lesser capacities.

‘Stagecoach’ (1939)

L-R: Claire Trevor as Dallas and John Wayne as Ringo Kid | Getty Images

A group of unlikely travelers find themselves on a stagecoach headed for Lordsburg, New Mexico, in the 1880s. The arrival of an escaped outlaw named the Ringo Kid (Wayne) shakes up their adventure, as they face riding through dangerous Apache territory.

Wayne played his first leading role in Raoul Walsh’s The Big Trail in 1930, but the actor’s career exploded to new heights after working with Ford on Stagecoach. It’s an ensemble film, but Wayne shined amongst the wide array of characters. It wouldn’t be long until the actor and director duo worked together again.

‘The Long Voyage Home’ (1940)

L-R: John Wayne as Olsen and Mildred Natwick as Freda | FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives via Getty Images

During the early days of World War II, the crew of an English cargo ship called the SS Glencairn, makes. atrip from the West Indies to Baltimore. However, their load of dynamite on the ship strikes anxiety in all those onboard. They must combat surviving loneliness on the sea, while also working through the knowledge that there’s potentially a Nazi spy on the ship.

The Long Voyage Home isn’t one of the flashiest collaborations between Wayne and Ford, but it earned positive reviews that continue to hold up in modern times.

‘They Were Expendable’ (1945)

L-R: John Wayne as Lt. Rusty Ryan and Robert Montgomery as Lt. John Brickley | Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

Lt. “Rusty” Ryan (Wayne) is aggravated when the new boats are deemed unacceptable for combat. When the attack on Pearl Harbor takes place, Ryan joins forces with his friend, Lt. Brickley (Robert Montgomery), in heading into battle.

They Were Expendable came from a book based on real-life experiences. Wayne and Ford were praised for their ability to bring the story to life with an impressive amount of accuracy in how it depicted naval combat at the time.

‘Fort Apache’ (1948)

L-R: John Wayne as Capt. Kirby York, Grant Withers as Silas Meacham, and Henry Fonda as Lt. Col. Owen Thursday | Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

The pompous Lt. Colonel Owen Thursday (Henry Fonda) travels to Arizona with his daughter, Philadelophia (Shirley Temple), to accept the position of Fort Apache’s commander. However, he quickly finds himself at odds with Captain Kirby York (Wayne), who combats Thursday’s battle-hungry attitudes toward the local Native Americans.

Fort Apache went down as a classic Western film, praised for the cast’s impressive performances and Ford’s tremendous directorial efforts. It’s packed with political and social commentary, along with riveting combat sequences.

‘3 Godfathers’ (1948)

L-R: Dorothy Ford as Ruby Latham and John Wayne as Robert Marmaduke Sangster Hightower | Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Getty Images

Criminals Robert Hightower (Wayne), Pete Fuerte (Pedro Armendáriz), and the Abilene Kid (Harry Carey Jr.) rob an Arizonian bank, but Sheriff Buck Sweet (Ward Bond) quickly pursues them. The trio find themselves stranded in the desert, where they find a woman (Mildred Natwick), who dies during childbirth. They agree to bring the newborn baby to safety.

Ford previously adapted the novelette 3 Godfathers is based on without Wayne in a short film in 1919, but he wanted to give it another shot in a feature length movie. The director dedicated the film to Harry Carey, who starred in the original silent flick, ultimately casting his son as the Abilene Kid.

‘She Wore a Yellow Ribbon’ (1949)

L-R: John Agar as Lt. Flint Cohill, Joanne Dru as Olivia Dandridge, John Wayne as Capt. Brittlese, and Ben Johnson as Sgt. Tyree | FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives via Getty Images

Calvary Captain Nathan Brittles (Wayne) is on his last job before retirement, where he must find a way to create peace between the Cheyenne and Arapaho Native American tribes Meanwhile, he must find a way to deliver his officer’s wife (Mildred Natwick) and niece (Joanne Dru) to safety, while a tribal war is looming.

Wayne once considered She Wore a Yellow Ribbon to be one of his very best performances. As a result, the movie star was disappointed not to earn an Oscar nomination for his efforts. Nevertheless, the film went on to become a classic from his collaborations with Ford.

‘Rio Grande’ (1950)

‘Rio Grande’ Claude Jarman Jr. as Trooper Jefferson ‘Jeff’ Yorke and John Wayne as Lt. Col. Kirby Yorke | Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

Lt. Col. Kirby Yorke (Wayne) is the head of a cavalry post in Texas, where he’s responsible for providing protection to the settlers against Apache raids. His 16-year-old son, Jeff (Claude Jarman Jr.) suddenly appears after they haven’t seen one another since the teenager was a baby. However, Kirby refuses to give him special treatment, as the boy’s mother, Kathleen (Maureen O’Hara) shows up to bring her son home.

Rio Grande is another collaboration between Wayne and Ford that was widely celebrated for its directing efforts. However, it didn’t hold up quite as well as some of their other Western films. After all, they only made along with O’Hara to secure funding for their next movie together.

‘The Quiet Man’ (1952)

L-R: John Wayne as Sean Thornton and Maureen O’Hara as Mary Kate Danaher | Republic Pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

Boxer Sean Thornton (Wayne) accidentally kills his opponent during a match, which results in him deciding to leave America for his birthplace in Ireland. He wants to purchase his family’s home and live the rest of his days in the peaceful village. However, Sean gets on Will Danaher’s (Victor McLaglen) bad side, all while he falls in love for Will’s sister (O’Hara).

The Quiet Man was a welcome departure from the Western genre for Wayne and Ford. They collaborated on this drama that incorporated comedy and romance in a way that stuck with audiences. It remains one of the greatest achievements to come from their time working together.

‘The Searchers’ (1956)

L-R: John Wayne as Ethan Edwards, Beulah Archuletta as Look, and Jeffrey Hunter as Martin Pawley | FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives via Getty Images

Ethan Edwards (Wayne) makes the journey back home to Texas after fighting in the Civil War. However, he’s shocked to discover that the Comanches killed his brother’s family, choosing to abduct a select few. Ethan vows to find them and bring them home alongside his niece’s (Natalie Wood) adopted brother, Martin Pawley (Jeffrey Hunter).

The Searchers is another one of the most notable films to come from Wayne and Ford. Its politics are regularly up for discussion, but its powerful imagery and characterizations continue to influence modern filmmaking. It’s frequently referred to as one of the greatest films ever made.

‘The Wings of Eagles’ (1957)

L-R: John Wayne as Frank W. ‘Spig’ Wead and Maureen O’Hara as Min Wead | Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Getty Images

Pilot Frank “Spig” Wead (Wayne) seeks to make improvements to the Navy’s aviation program, which frequently relocates his life along with his (O’Hara) and their children. After incurring a back injury, Spig decides to pursue the career of a screenwriter to make pro-military films.

The Wings of Eagles marked the third collaboration between Wayne, Ford, and O’Hara. Unfortunately, the film was met with generally negative reviews and took a hit at the box office.

‘The Horse Soldiers’ (1959)

L-R: John Wayne as Col. John Marlowe and Constance Towers as Hannah Hunter | Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

Set during the Civil War, John Marlowe (Wayne) must destroy a Confederate railroad depot, although he frequently butts heads with Major Henry Kendall (William Holden). When Miss Hannah Hunter (Constance Towers) overhears their plans, he must work to ensure that she keeps her lips sealed.

The movie star and director collaboration wasn’t quite the return to form that they were hoping for after The Wings of Eagles. The critical response was slightly better, but it took a major hit the box office due to production costs.

‘The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance’ (1962)

L-R: John Wayne as Tom Doniphon, James Stewart as Ransom Stoddard, and Woody Strode as Pompey | Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

A senator (James Stewart) returns to a small Western town for the funeral of an old friend (Wayne), which leaves the locals left confused. He chronicles his origins and why he decided to make an appearance.

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance is a legendary collaboration from Wayne and Ford. It’s regularly referenced, especially with Wayne’s heavy use of the word “pilgrim” that his fans continue to quote.

‘How the West Was Won’ (1962)

James Stewart as Linus Rawlings | Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

A family epic that spans across several decades chronicling the Westward expansion during the 19th century. Several stories surround monumental moments in history, including the Gold Rush, the Civil War, and the construction of railroads.

Wayne and Ford collaborated on the Civil War chapter of How the West Was Won, which also included works from other notable directors and actors, including Howard Hawks and Gregory Peck. The Library of Congress selected the film for preservation in the National Film Registry.

‘Donovan’s Reef’ (1963)

L-R: John Wayne as Michael Patrick ‘Guns’ Donovan and Elizabeth Allen as Amelia Dedham | FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives via Getty Images

World War II Navy veterans (Wayne, Jack Warden, and Lee Marvin), meet on the French Polynesian island of Halekaloha to live out their lives in a post-war paradise. Amelia (Elizabeth Allen) shows up to find her long-estranged father (Warden) to gain control of the family’s shipping dynasty.

Donovan’s Reef was the final collaboration between Wayne and Ford. It was a moderate box-office success, earning mixed reviews from critics. It didn’t end their filmography together on the highest note, but it brought them to 14 movies together.