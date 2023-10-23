Travis Mills and Rahne Jones return once again for a new season of MTV‘s Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship! The new season kicks off with Travis and Rahne trying to help Karl figure out why his girlfriend Jasmine is hiding him.

In an exclusive clip shared with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Karl reveals why he thinks Jasmine could be leading a double life. He sits down with Travis and Rahne and explains how he wanted to present himself to Jasmine’s mother – only to have that plan destroyed in an instant.

Karl may be in a secret relationship

Karl thought perhaps he could meet Jasmine’s family over the July 4th holiday weekend during the first year of their relationship. But she tells him they aren’t celebrating this year.

He lets it go, but in October, he buys Jasmine’s mother a gift for her birthday and wants to give the gift to her mother. “And present myself to her mother as the man in her life,” Karl says. “She’s gonna love the gift, she’s gonna love me and everybody’s gonna be happy.”

Jasmine liked the idea too. “So her mother’s birthday comes,” Karl recalls. “I text Jasmine. I call her … no response. She finally gets back to me and she tells me that she brought the gift to her mother without me being there.”

Now Rahne is cringing.

He also has some theories for ‘Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship!’

Travis wonders what was Jasmine’s excuse for giving her mother the birthday present without Karl. Karl says whenever she brings up her family, Jasmine tells him they are busy or out of town.

Adding another layer to the mystery is the status of Jasmine’s new event-planning business. Karl believes that Jasmine may be struggling financially and there is another man in her life who is supporting her.

He was also taken aback when he was finally introduced to Jasmine’s sister. He was DJ’ing an event and Jasmine’s sister T was there. Karl recalls being excited to finally get to meet someone from Jasmine’s family.

However, when Jasmine introduced Karl to T, she introduced him as “a friend.”

Travis and Rahne say people will go to ‘great lengths’ to hide someone

Karl and Jasmine’s story is par for the course on Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship! In a Feb. 2023 interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Rahne and Travis said hiding people can often be a full-time job for some.

“These people have actually gone to great lengths to hide this person or hide something from this person that they say they love,” Rahne said. “So it’s a shock when we come in there and say, hey, the jig is up.”

Rahne also said they need to lead the conversations with empathy and understanding. “I think it’s a balancing act between leading with empathy and encouraging people to sit down and have a conversation to figure out where the relationship is going,” she explained. “But it’s also, definitely providing a sense of tough love, essentially. It’s like, look you say you love this person, at least you say you do. But your actions aren’t lining up with what you are saying. Now it’s time to stop because it’s ultimately unfair to the person who is being hidden.”

MTV’s Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship! returning on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 9 PM ET/PT.