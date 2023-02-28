MTV’s ‘Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship’: Cousin Runs a Background Check on Secret Wife After ‘Red Flags’ [Exclusive Clip]

MTV’s Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship Season 2 kicks off with an investigation that leads one man’s cousin to do his own detective work after spotting “red flags.”

Travis Mills and Rahne Jones return for another season of Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship to help couples and families uncover why shady partners are hiding their relationships from others. In the opening episode, Mills and Jones hope to find out why Macky is being hidden from his wife’s family.

After meeting on a dating site, Macky thought he finally met the love of his life, but after three years of marriage, he’s yet to meet any of his wife’s family members. Macky is on a mission to find out why he’s being hidden.

None of Macky’s family knows his wife in the ‘Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship’ season opener

In an exclusive clip shared with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Mills and Jones meet with Macky’s cousin, who reveals that none of the family really knows Macky’s wife.

Macky’s cousin refers to Macky as an “awesome guy,” who is more like a brother and they grew up together. Macky’s cousin admits he’s still trying to open up to Macky’s wife. “Still kind of at bay,” he tells Mills and Jones. “I don’t really know her. None of the family really does. And we’re trying to see who she is. We know Macky’s happy. But it’s all pretty sudden. It was that quickly … red flags across the board.”

Why didn’t Macky’s cousin just ask him about the wife?

Macky’s cousin thinks it’s weird that Macky hasn’t met his wife’s family. But Macky’s cousin hasn’t voiced his concerns to Macky either. “No, I know him too well,” Macky’s cousin says. “It would just be kind of redundant to argue with him over it. He’s gonna do what he wants to do.”

Adding, “I think he’s in love. Whatever her side of it is, that’s what kind of concerns me. There’s some family members that are livid about the situation.”

Macky’s cousin then tells Jones and Mills that he has “something to show” them and momentarily leaves the room.

“Here we go,” Jones whispers to Mills, knowing something is about to blow up.

The family plays detective on ‘Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship’

Macky’s cousin returns with a file. “So after we talked about it as a family. We decided to do a background check,” he says. “Just because she’s gonna be around his kids and around the family. We don’t know her. He barely knows her. So … ran a few things.”

“You got a background check on his wife?” Mills and Jones exclaim almost simultaneously. Macky’s cousin hands over the file to Mills and Jones. And this case is about to explode.

Travis and Rahne tease ‘Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship’ Season 2

Mills told Showbiz Cheat Sheet that this season explores a wide range of relationships. “I think the only thing about this season is we’re not just focused on romantic relationships,” he said. “There’s familial relationships. There’s friendships that span over two decades.”

“I think for me, in general thing, you obviously your more scandalous and salacious reveals,” Jones told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “And then you have your other ones that really allow us to dive into some very real world things in terms of what people have been through in their lives on, how far they’ve come. And it just gives us a platform to really discuss things that other people out there might be going through.”

Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship Season 2, which premieres on February 28 at 9 pm ET/PT on MTV.