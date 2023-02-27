‘90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’: 3 Biggest Red Flags in Debbie and Oussama’s Relationship

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 star Debbie, an eccentric artist from Sugar Hills, Georgia, is moving to be with her much younger fiancé, Oussama, in Morocco. Their relationship has many red flags, but here are the three biggest ones so far.

Debbie and Oussama, ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ | TLC

Debbie and Oussama have a 43-year age gap.

One of the biggest red flags in Debbie and Oussama’s relationship is the obvious one — the couple has a 43-year age gap. Debbie is 67 years old and is engaged to her 24-year-old fiancé, Oussama. She’s moving to Morrocco to be with him, where they will get married. It’s because of the age gap that she must move there.

Debbie’s dream is to bring Oussama to the United States to be with her, but she knows that the government wouldn’t approve a visa when there is such a dramatic age difference. “They’re going to look at my date of birth and his date of birth. You know it’s going to be almost impossible for him to get a visa,” Debbie said.

However, Oussama isn’t worried about the age gap at all. “I know that Debbie is very older than me, but I believe age is just a number. And the soul never grow [sic],” he said in the preview for the upcoming 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode.

Debbie and Oussama’s significant cultural differences

Oussma slid into Debbie’s DMs where they connected over art and poetry when he was only 21 years old. The Georgia peach has traveled twice to Morocco to be with her online boyfriend. After three years of a long-distance relationship, Oussama asked Debbie to be his wife, and she agreed.

Debbie believes this is a once-in-a-lifetime kind of love and says she’d be “crazy” to stay in Georgia and has decided to move to Morocco to be with her much younger beau. On 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Debbie is leaving her life and two adult children behind.

Of course, her family doubts the validity of Debbie and Oussama’s relationship and doubts it will last. The free spirit artist claims their love transcends age and cultural differences. Still, many 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way viewers are concerned that the reality of living in Morocco will become too much for Debbie.

Debbie has money, and Oussama doesn’t have any.

Julian, Debbie’s son, is concerned that her mom is making a massive mistake moving to Morocco. He firmly believes that Oussama is only with her mom for her money.

Debbie described her fiancé as a “farm person” who is currently unemployed with no assets. Meanwhile, Debbie has money in the bank and assets such as her home in Georgia. The artist claims she “didn’t fall off the turnip truck” and is keeping her wits about her, but her son has major doubts.

On the Feb. 26 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Debbie went with Julian to see her lawyer to draft a prenuptial agreement to protect her assets. Debbie wants her children to be provided for in case her marriage to Oussama doesn’t end well.

However, it’s not clear whether a prenup in Georgia will protect her in a Moroccan marriage. Even the lawyer recognizes many red flags in Debbie and Oussama’s relationship. “She could stand to lose everything she worked for if they’re not protected.”

Will Debbie get her fairytale ending like she’s hoping, or will everything crash and burn? 90 Day Fiancé fans must keep watching to determine if their love is strong enough to overcome the obvious differences.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 air Sundays at 8 pm EST on TLC.