Get to know more about Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro and his girlfriend Katya Elise Henry including what their age difference is.

Shooting guard Tyler Herro was selected by the Miami Heat in the first round of the 2019 NBA draft. He has enjoyed plenty of success with a team, including reaching the NBA Finals in his rookie season. He was named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team in 2020 and won the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award in 2022.

But Herro’s name has also made headlines for reasons he wishes it hadn’t including accusations he cheated on his girlfriend, Katya Elise Henry. Here’s more on that, plus how much older Henry is than the basketball player.

What is Herro and Henry’s age gap?

Henry is a social media influencer and fitness model who has gained a large following with her popular website Workouts by Katya.

She and Herro were spotted together for the first time in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. They started talking after he sent her a message on X (then known as Twitter). The duo stayed together while in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida.

Before she began seeing the Heat player, Henry was in a relationship with current Washington Wizards small forward Kyle Kuzma from 2018 to 2019.

Henry was born on June 14, 1994, while Herro was born on Jan. 20, 2000, making her five years and seven months older than her beau. She poked fun at their age gap on the Heat star’s 24th birthday writing on Instagram: “Happy Birthday. It’s been an honor to grow with you … you’re just about half way through your 20s now gettin’ dangerously close to 30 sheeesh … catchin’ up to me! lmfaoooo I love you babe.”

Henry’s post sparks cheating rumors

In June 2022, Henry posted “This hurts” and a message that read: “If you cheat on someone that is willing to do anything for you, you actually cheated yourself out of true loyalty.”

She did not provide any other details, but fans noticed that she stopped following the shooting guard on social media at that time.

This isn’t the first time Herro has been involved in a cheating scandal. Shortly after he started dating Henry another Instagram model, Brooke Miranda, accused him of sliding into her DMs. Miranda then shared a screenshot of Herro allegedly trying to talk to her and captioned it: “You can have a Katya and still not be loyal.”

According to reports, similar rumors are the reason why the pair split up for a bit when Henry was pregnant. Those reports have not been confirmed as Herro hasn’t addressed them or the rumors that Henry had been unfaithful herself with one of the athlete’s friends.

How many children they have together

However, these days, Herro and Henry have been able to work things out and are going strong.

They have two children together. Their first child–a daughter named Zya Elise Herro–was born in September 2021. Their second child–a son named Harlem–arrived in January 2023. The proud parents announced his birth via social media.

“Welcome to this big beautiful world Harlem,” Henry wrote on her Instagram Story, along with a photo of her holding the newborn in her hospital bed.

In another post, she shared a selfie with her little one and captioned it: “My sweet boy.”