Two 'Naked and Afraid' fans try to survive 21 days in the Colombian jungle in the March 31 episode of the Discovery reality series.

Do these Naked and Afraid fans have what it takes to survive in the harsh Colombian jungle? They thought they did. But in a clip from the March 31 episode of the Discovery Channel reality series, the two newbie survivalists realize they may have underestimated how tough it really is to complete the show’s famous 21-day survival challenge.

‘Naked and Afraid’ survivalists deal with nasty bug attacks

Maria Lucy ‘MaLu’ Beyoncé and Kyle Malo team up in the next episode of Naked and Afraid. Both are fans of the show – Beyoncé even hosts a podcast dedicated to dissecting the series. But once they’re dropped in the jungle, it quickly becomes clear that there’s a big difference between watching the show on TV and actually living it.

On their first night, the pair struggle to sleep due to an army of creepy crawlies that won’t stop biting.

“Jesus, these bugs are no joke,” Malo says. “It’s really difficult to sleep when you have about 4,000 bugs eating you alive.”

“This is so uncomfortable,” Beyoncé says. “Oh my God, they’re in my privates too.”

The bug attacks shouldn’t have come as a surprise, Beyoncé admits.

“I think we expected this because we critique [the show] so much,” she says.

“It’s one thing to critique it,” Malo replies. “But when you’re the one sitting in the middle of the Colombian jungle getting eaten alive by God knows what, it’s a little different.”

Somehow, Beyoncé and Malo make it to morning.

“That was the worst night of my life,” he says. “It didn’t end either. The sun took so long to come up.”

“I felt like we were in a sleep deprivation chamber,” she says. “I was like, ‘Let me out.’”

‘Naked and Afraid’ cast member makes shoes out of duct tape

In another clip from the episode, Beyoncé makes use of the one survival tool she was allowed to bring with her into the wild. With Malo’s help, she fashions shoes out of duct tape.

As they work on crafting their makeshift footwear, Beyoncé and Malo discuss how much they like the recent Naked and Afraid spinoff Last One Standing. Though they might not have as much survival experience as some of the show’s contestants, their easy rapport should serve them well on their journey, Beyoncé thinks.

“I like Kyle. He’s great,” she says in an interview. “He’s super funny and he kind of gets my sense of humor. And that’s really going to be helpful. Together, I think we’re going to prove that armchair survivalists are actually survivalists.”

Will Malo and Beyoncé survive their Naked and Afraid experience? Find out when their episode airs Sunday, March 31 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery Channel. Naked and Afraid episodes also stream on Max.

