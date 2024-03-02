Seasoned survivalists Ky Furneaux and Gabby Balassone return to 'Naked and Afraid' to mentor two new cast members on a 21-day challenge in Colombia.

Two Naked and Afraid veterans embrace the tough task of mentoring two new survivalists in the March 3 episode of the Discovery Channel reality series. But limited food and torrential tropical storms take a toll on this all-female tribe during their 21-day challenge in San José Del Guaviare, Colombia.

Ky Furneaux and Gabby Balassone are ‘Naked and Afraid’ all-stars

Ky Furneaux and Gabby Balassone are both elite Naked and Afraid alums.

Furneaux, who is originally from Australia, is a former Hollywood stunt double. Ten years ago, her first Naked and Afraid challenge took her to the muggy swamps of Louisiana. She returned to the show to swim naked with sharks in the Bahamas and take on a solo challenge in the Amazon. She also competed on Naked and Afraid XL: Frozen. Furneaux is an expert in mountaineering, trapping, and bushcraft and enters this challenge with an impressive PSR of 9.1.

Balassone’s past Naked and Afraid appearances include an XL challenge in the Philippines and a fan challenge in South Africa. In season 9, she headed to Mississippi for a 21-day challenge, and she also participated in Naked and Afraid XL: Frozen in Montana. She has a PSR of 9.1.

“I love coming out on these challenges and I’m excited to be back for another one, to be honest,” she says in the sneak peek from the upcoming episode.

Ky and Gabby kill an armadillo in the next episode of ‘Naked and Afraid’

Furneaux and Balassone are no strangers to primitive survival. The same can’t be said to the women they’re mentoring: Elise Featherstone from Calgary and Megan Krugger from East Bridgewater, Mass.

In another clip from the March 3 episode, the Naked and Afraid vets are thrilled when a giant armadillo gets snagged by one of their traps. When the armadillo tries to make an escape, Balassone manages to grab it by its tail. She holds on while Furneaux swiftly dispatches the animal with a machete. It’s a brutal but necessary task if the women want to eat. Still, Featherstone, who is vegetarian, looks a little hesitant as she watches her partners slaughter their dinner.

“I’m so sorry, Elise,” Balassone says.

“I’m sorry you had to see that,” Furneaux echoes. Nonetheless, she can’t contain her excitement over the kill.

“We are eating tonight!” she says.

Naked and Afraid airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery Channel. Episodes also stream on Max.

