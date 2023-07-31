Nine seasoned 'Naked and Afraid' alums fight to survive on a deserted island in the latest spinoff of the popular reality show.

Will these Naked and Afraid veterans survive the reality show’s latest challenge? The new spinoff Naked and Afraid: Castaways takes nine past cast members and strands them on a deserted island in the middle of the Pacific, where they’ll have to fight to survive in brutal conditions. It premieres Sunday, July 30 on Discovery Channel.

The ‘Naked and Afraid: Castaways’ cast

Nine brave Naked and Afraid alums have signed up for the show’s latest challenge. They’ll compete as groups of three, working together to make use of the tropical island’s resources for their survival.

Team 1 consists of Andrew Shaybe, Heather Smith, and Patrick French. Team 2’s members are Bulent Gurcan (who says he has to survive “crocodiles, sandflies, and millennials”), Kerra Bennett, and Na’im McKee. Team 3 is made up of Justin Governale, Candice Mishler, and Rachel Strohl.

The ‘Naked and Afraid’ spinoff is different from other versions of the show

Like Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing, Castways shakes up the format of the long-running Discovery Channel series.

In the premiere episode, the three teams of taken by boat near the shore of the island. After stripping off all their clothes, they must swim to land, where they’ll fight to survive for 21 days.

Over the next three weeks, each team must make their way to the north end of the island, where they’ll be able to signal a boat for rescue. And while they have the show’s familiar canvas bags with them, this time they completely empty. The cast will have to scavenge everything they need to survive, from fire-starting material to food, on the island.

Fortunately, this island isn’t free of resources. Thanks to its location in the middle of the ocean, plenty of junk has washed up on the shore. The teams quickly set about gathering anything that seems like it might be useful, from empty bottles to bits of string. Andrew also stumbles upon an old lighter. It doesn’t work now, but the materials it contains could be used to start a fire.

It also doesn’t take Andrew, Heather, and Patrick to discover the rusted remains of an old Jeep, one of three debris sites around the island. Meanwhile, Bulent, Kerra, and Na’im venture further into the island’s interior, where they discover the wreckage of a small plane. Both the plane and the vehicle can be scavenged for valuable materials. Unfortunately, the third team has yet to find the third debris site – a wrecked boat.

The teams face big challenges ahead

Patrick, Heather, and Andrew on ‘Naked and Afraid: Castaways’ | Discovery Channel

So far, the castaways have spent only one night on the island. Already, they’ve confronted some serious challenges, including vicious biting instincts and groups of wild boars.

They’ll also scored some victories. Bulent, Na’im, and Kerra succeed in making a fire using a magnifying glass they found in the plane’s wreckage. And at the episode’s end, Bulent appears to have caught an armadillo – a potentially vital source of food.

Despite some early wins, Andrew, Heather, and Patrick are struggling to light a fire. And there’s already tension between Andrew and Heather, which could be a problem going forward. Finally, Justin, Candice, and Rachel are behind the other groups in terms of locating resources. Will any of these groups make it the extraction point? Or will they be forced to tap out early? Find out when new episodes of Naked and Afraid: Castaways air Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Discovery Channel.

