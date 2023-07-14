There’s nothing like spending a few weeks in the wilderness without clothes to bond people together. Just ask the cast of the Discovery Channel reality series Naked and Afraid. The show drops pairs of survivalists in remote locations and challenges them to last 21 days with little but their wits to rely on. After spending time on the show, some cast members have formed lasting friendships. That’s the case for Steven Lee Hall Jr. and Matt Wright.

These ‘Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing’ cast members are ‘constantly trying to one-up each other’

Steven and Matt recently competed against each other on Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing. The new spinoff series shakes up the format of the classic show by taking 12 elite survivalists and pitting them against each other in a winner-take-all race to the finish line.

Matt and Steven might have been opponents in the latest Naked and Afraid competition. But that hasn’t affected their off-screen bond, Steven says. He recently took to Instagram to answer fan questions. One person wanted to know who he bonded with out of all the contestants.

“I would say me and Matt Wright, we are brothers,” he said in an Instagram Story posted on July 8. “Between the both of us we’ve done 14, 15 challenges, been on four or five different continents, every possible environment on the planet, and we’ve been doing this for like 10 years. So, we’ve constantly been trying to one-up each other. And it’s got us to where we are. And I love that. I’d go to war with him any day.”

Matt apparently feels the same way. In a June 24 post on Instagram, he reflected on his and Steven’s shared Naked and Afraid journey.

“We have now battled adventures together on 3 continents and are even closer today,” he wrote. “Life is not about the adventures alone but who we have at our side for the next one.”

Steven Lee Hall Jr. also bonded with this ‘Naked and Afraid’ survivalist

Steven Lee Hall Jr. and Laura Zerra on ‘Naked and Afraid’ | Discovery via YouTube

In addition to Matt, Steven said he had a lot in common with Laura Zerra. The two appeared together on a season 10 episode set in the Alaskan tundra.

“As far as girls go, I’d say Laura,” he said. “She’s like a chick me. She loves nature … she loves problem-solving. And she appreciates the experience. And I do too. That was a blessing.”

Laura also spoke highly of Steven in an interview before their episode of Naked and Afraid aired in 2019.

“Every day, trying to keep up is actually physically draining. So to be out there with someone who wanted to make the best out of a crazy situation, who was willing to do what it takes, who was positive about it, and who was, to be honest, not a creepy cuddler (made it easier),” she told Alaska Sporting Journal. “I was terrified about the cuddling. I am not a cuddler, and to be with someone who was respectful and wasn’t crazy – just that alone was important [for me] to be with a gentleman.”

New episodes of Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing air Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Discovery Channel.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.