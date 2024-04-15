Twelve 'Naked and Afraid' alums will be challenged to traverse 40 miles of Columbian wilderness in the new season of 'Naked and Afraid XL.'

A fresh group of survivalists are about to take on one of the toughest challenges in reality TV. Naked and Afraid XL returns in May with an all-new season, with 12 people – including some notable Naked and Afraid alums – attempting to survive 40 days in the wild. And this season, there’s a new twist that will make completing their challenge that much more difficult.

‘Naked and Afraid XL’ premieres May 12

Naked and Afraid XL premieres Sunday, May 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery Channel.

This season, a dozen past Naked and Afraid participants will be challenged to complete 40 days in the Colombian badlands without food, water, or clothes. And they won’t just have to endure blood-sucking mosquitos, ants, ticks, disease-causing parasites, jaguars, and caimans. During this Naked and Afraid challenge, they’ll have to trek 40 miles across six unique terrains. Along the way, they’ll face triple-digit temperatures, violent electrical storms, and a deluge of rain as they fight to join the rank of legendary Naked and Afraid cast members.

“This is insane,” one cast member says in the teaser for the new season.

“I hate this f*cking place,” another screams.

Meet the ‘Naked and Afraid XL’ cast

Andrew, Kaiela, and Cole in an episode of ‘Naked and Afraid XL’ | Discovery Channel

Which Naked and Afraid alums have signed on for this grueling experience? They are:

Adam Kavanagh from Naked and Afraid Season 12 (Queensland, AU)

Andrew Shayde from Naked and Afraid Seasons 12 and 15 and Naked and Afraid: Castaways (Lexington, KY)

Christopher James from Naked and Afraid Seasons 11 and 15 (Alberta, CA)

Cole Wilks from Naked and Afraid Season 17 (Bertram, TX)

Heather Smith from Naked and Afraid Season 15 and Naked and Afraid: Castaways (Brookeland, TX)

Kaiela Hobart from Naked and Afraid Season 11 (Lakewood, WA)

Lynsey McCarver from Naked and Afraid Season 13 (Pinehurst, ID)

Malorie Romero from Naked and Afraid Season 15 (San Antonio, TX)

Shell Armogida from Naked and Afraid Season 17 (Mims, FL)

Nathan Martinez from Naked and Afraid Season 10 (Padre Island, TX)

Sam Mouzer from Naked and Afraid Season 15 (Quarry Bank, UK)

Terra Short from Naked and Afraid Season 14 and Naked and Afraid: Solo (Mobile, AL)

“Naked and Afraid XL! Chapter 3 of my saga! The legend grows! I love my naked family!” Terra commented on Instagram after the new season was announced.

“Just when I thought Castaways was hard, they went and upped the ante,” Heather wrote on Instagram. She was one of six castaways who completed a three-week desert island challenge in the 2023 spinoff series Naked and Afraid: Castaways.

Kaiela described the current group of Naked and Afraid XL participants as “the most incredibly brave, bad-ass humans.”

“Sh*ts about to get wierddddddd yall,” she wrote on Instagram. “Tune in Sunday May 12th (Mother’s Day) to see the first episode of the wildest ride of our lives.”

