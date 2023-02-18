Natasha Lyonne Confirms Status of ‘Russian Doll’ Season 3

Natasha Lyonne is simply one-of-a-kind. The 43-year-old actor has a decorated career in both film and television. She starred in the 1999 film But I’m a Cheerleader and played the character of Jessica in the American Pie film series from 1999 to 2012.

Lyonne also received an Emmy Award nomination for her role as Nicky Nicholas in the Netflix comedy-drama Orange Is the New Black from 2013 to 2019. Most recently, Lyonne has worked on the Netflix comedy-drama series Russian Doll and Peacock mystery series Poker Face. While Netflix has yet to confirm a third season of Russian Doll, Lyonne recently discussed the possibility of an additional season on The Tonight Show. Here’s what Lyonne had to say.

‘Russian Doll’ has been a big hit for Netflix

The first season of Russian Doll, starring Natasha Lyonne as Nadia Vulvokov, premiered on Netflix on February 1, 2019. It’s really no surprise with Lyonne, Leslye Headland, and Amy Poehler serving as creators of the show that the series is a big success. However, like many films and series, COVID-19 put a huge wrench into the production of Russian Doll.

The second season of Russian Doll was released three years later April 20, 2022, following production delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Natasha Lyonne is trying to write Season 3 of ‘Russian Doll’

On a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Lyonne discussed supporting her friend Aubrey Plaza on her SNL hosting debut, her role on Poker Face, as well as her experience directing Russian Doll. Fallon posed the question, “Russian Doll, we not sure when that’s coming back?” To which Lyonne swiftly responded, “I’ve got to write it. I’ve got to clone myself. I don’t know if the science is there. I got a lot of projects.”

Lyonne also shared with Fallon that she is looking to direct some films in the next several years. However, one thing that Lyonne made perfectly clear is that whenever Russian Doll does come back, she will be the one directing the series. With the storylines that Lyonne and her team serve, even if we do have to wait three years between Seasons 2 and 3 as we had to between Seasons 1 and 2, it will be worth the wait. If a three-year season gap holds true, fans can expect to enjoy Season 3 during the first quarter of 2025.

Season 3 of ‘Russian Doll’ has not gotten the green light yet

While fans continue to hope for a third season of Russian Doll, it’s important to note that Netflix has yet to give the green light on an additional season. However, the good news is that Netflix has also not yet canceled the series. Therefore, fans can hold on to their dreams of seeing Lyonne navigate time and space once more.

If Netflix does decide to give Russian Doll a green light for a third season, we may see Lyonne’s character travel to the future, as we’ve already seen her stuck in an infinite time loop and travel back in time. However, only time will tell what the future holds for Russian Doll.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Russian Doll are now streaming on Netflix.