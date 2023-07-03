Former 'Below Deck Med' chief stew Natasha Webb said she truly was picking up charter on reunion day and was sad to miss it.

Embattled chief stew Natasha Webb said that a previous work commitment prevented her from attending the Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 reunion and she wishes she was there to tell her side of the story.

Webb started the season strong, but a messy boatmance with chef Dave White, combined with being preoccupied with her ex-boyfriend on land didn’t exactly endear her to viewers. She also ended the season on a bad note with stew Natalya Scudder too.

Some Below Deck Med viewers thought Webb was trying to avoid backlash when she didn’t show up for the reunion. Webb insisted that definitely wasn’t the case.

Natasha Webb was on charter during the ‘Below Deck Med’ Season 7 reunion

“It would have been nice to have been at the reunion. Like, I was really sad, but I couldn’t make that. Because that was actually the first day at my job that I’m on now. And we received guests that day and there was absolutely not a chance I could have ever broken away,” she explained on Brandi Glanville’s Unfiltered podcast.

Dave White, Kyle Viljoen, Natasha Webb | Laurent Basset/Bravo via Getty Images

“In those situations where you’re receiving guests, you don’t get a second to yourself. Let alone, like ‘Oh, by the way, I know I’ve just got a new job, but I need to do this reunion,'” she added.

“I was really sad I couldn’t have been there,” Webb said about the reunion. “Not even just to defend myself, but so people wouldn’t have been so one-sided with their opinions. It would have been nice to obviously share my side of the story a little bit too.”

Natasha was ‘sad’ she couldn’t attend the ‘Below Deck Med’ reunion

Webb also found that not being able to share her side of the story put her in a position to take a lot of the blame for some of the animosity during the season. “I mean, what can you do? It’s just one of those things and it’s just a shame. And yeah, I was very sad that I couldn’t have been there. It might have been different and it would have been interesting as well to see if there was so much blame on me,” she remarked.

Although Webb didn’t attend the reunion, she did share a video statement. “Hi, everyone! I’m sorry I can’t be at the reunion, but I have to work and can’t manage to break away, unfortunately. However, I am there in spirit with you all and sending across all my positive energies. This year has been such a journey and I’m so grateful for all that it’s taught me and so thankful for everything it’s brought into my life,” she said via Bravo.

“If I didn’t go through those struggles in the season, then it wouldn’t have led me to the path where I am now,” she continued. “I’m super happy, and I’m fortunate enough to have met my lifelong soulmate and partner this year, and I just want to say that I feel so blessed for the opportunity and experience this has all given me, and I wish everyone there the best for the future to come.”