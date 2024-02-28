Nathan Fillion once explored the differences between his characters in ‘Castle’ and ‘The Rookie’, which were two of his most famous roles.

Actor Nathan Fillion has played The Rookie‘s John Nolan almost as long as he’s played mystery writer Richard Castle. Although he held both roles in high regard, there was a reason why he’d hang out with John Nolan over the latter.

Nathan Fillion explained the differences between John Nolan and Richard Castle

Fillion’s John Nolan and Richard Castle already had one thing in common, as the two characters both dedicated themselves to solving crimes. But that was where the similarities mostly ended. In Castle, Fillion played a mystery crime writer who helps police officers investigate grisly murders. Meanwhile, The Rookie found Fillion playing a middle-aged police officer who developed a sudden passion for making a difference. The Rookie was also based on a true story, whereas Castle was entirely fictional.

Perhaps no one was as aware of these similarities and differences as Fillion, who ended up playing both characters for a long time. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Fillion even highlighted these differences when answering which character was better at solving crimes.

“Rick Castle, he has really bizarre, terrible theories. His theories are always so far out there, but he eventually gets the guy always. And then John Nolan, he just has more crime versus murders. I’m going to say just by sheer number, John. But I’m going to say Rick Castle probably has solved far more murders though,” Fillion said.

At the same time, the actor confided that he might not get along with Richard Castle in real life. Considering that John Nolan seems to be a much more earnest character than Fillion’s millionaire author, it’s an understandable take.

“Castle was fun to play because he got away with everything,” Fillion told Toronto Sun. “I would never hang out with that guy, but playing him was fun. John Nolan is a character I’ve kind of grown into. It’s nice to play someone who is thoughtful.”

Why Nathan Fillion did ‘The Rookie’ after doing ‘Castle’

Fillion jumped from one hit television series right into another. But the transition wasn’t planned. In an interview with TV Insider, it was noted that Fillion considered leaning more into comedy after Castle. But there was a change of plans.

“I thought about a lot of things. It’s not like saying, ‘I’m ready to do a half-hour comedy [so] I’ll pick up the phone and do it.’ Jobs come when they come. I recognize an excellent opportunity and this, The Rookie, is one I couldn’t say no to,” he said.

One of the reasons Fillion couldn’t say no was because of his immediate connection and intrigue to the show’s material.

“John Nolan loses his goal in life. He’s not required as a dad and he’s no longer a husband. He no longer has a family. He is looking for a way to matter. In the bank robbery, he is faced with a moment where he can do nothing or actually try to help in the face of something terribly dangerous. When something has gotten out of hand, that’s when you call the police. That’s when their job starts and your job ends. John’s inspired to do something that matters. He discovers a calling,” Fillion said.

Fillion also counted himself fortunate enough not to have to start over with his enduring success.

“I don’t know how much it is ‘starting over’ as much as it is ‘keep going.’ I’m so fortunate in this industry to have a job. You hope you work and you hope it’s great. When people enjoy it, even better. When you are regarded as a success, you’ve made it. If you can continue to work after that and remain somewhat relevant? My secret is riding on coattails,” he said.

How much did Nathan Fillion make on ‘Castle’ and ‘The Rookie’?

Fillion commanded high pay-days doing the two shows. The Firefly star made $100,000 an episode on Castle, which added to his $18 million wealth. In The Rookie, it’s been reported that Fillion also makes the same amount per episode, maintaining his healthy salary.