Get to know more about the woman married to Miami Heat star Kevin Love and why you may recognize her.

Miami Heat veteran Kevin Love was selected fifth overall by the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2008 NBA Draft. He was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves and played with that team until 2014 before joining the Cleveland Cavaliers in a three-team trade. Love helped the Cavs win their first-ever NBA Championship in 2016. He became a free agent in 2023 and signed with the Heat.

While Love’s career is well-documented, many fans want to know about his life off the court as well. Here’s more about the basketball star and his wife, Kelly Bock, and where you may have seen her before.

Kate Bock and Kevin Love at event in Miami Beach, Florida | Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Carbone Beach

What is Kate Bock’s occupation?

Bock was born on Jan. 30, 1988, in Vancouver, Canada to parents Doug and Laura.

Bock has a successful modeling career. She was discovered when she was 12 years old and became a children’s model for the brand Abercrombie & Fitch. When she was 18, Bock moved to Paris for a while and continued her work as a model. She was featured on the cover of several magazines including Vogue Germany and Elle Italia. In 2013, she was crowned Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Issues‘s “Rookie of the Year” and was one of the magazine’s cover girls in 2021.

She shared a copy of the issue on Instagram and explained how much that meant to her writing: “The day I realized that when I’m happy beyond words, shocked & thrilled from the inside out, the only thing I seem to know how to do is jump up and down. From the bottom of my heart [SI] you made my dreams come true and I’m forever grateful!!!”

Kate Bock and Kevin Love attend the Ralph Lauren fashion show during New York Fashion Week | Paul Morigi/Getty Images

In addition, Bock has done ad campaigns for L’Oréal, Ralph Lauren, and Victoria’s Secret. She has also partnered with the Australian swim brand Bond-Eye to launch a swimwear capsule collection.

When Love and Bock got married

Love and Bock met in New York City and became Instagram official in 2016. After dating for years, Love proposed on his girlfriend’s birthday.

Bock gushed about the moment on social media writing: “Well, this was the best birthday surprise I could have ever imagined. I couldn’t be happier to have been asked to be a Love. Heart bursting all day & night.”

The pair tied the knot at the New York Public Library on June 25, 2022, in a ceremonial Jewish wedding. The bride and groom both donned custom Ralph Lauren ensembles. Bock’s long-sleeve lace, open-back gown was inspired by Grace Kelly’s wedding dress. She then changed into a Danielle Frankel dress for the reception.

Several high-profile guests attended their nuptials including Love’s former teammate LeBron James with his wife Savannah, as well as Adele and her partner agent Rich Paul.

How many children they have together

Love and his wife have one child together.

They welcomed their son on June 10, 2023. Their little one arrived ahead of Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Love missed the team flight to Denver so he could be with Bock for the birth of their baby but made it back in time for the Heat’s film session and media availability the next day.