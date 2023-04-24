This New ‘Deadliest Catch’ Cast Member Could Make History This Season

Deadliest Catch, the popular reality TV series that follows the perilous lives of crab fishermen, returned for its 19th season on April 18 on Discovery. This season promises to be an exciting one, with a mix of returning and new cast members, including one who could make history.

Fans will see a few familiar faces return in ‘Deadliest Catch’ Season 19

Sig and Mandy Hansen are set to return for their 12th season on the F/V Northwestern. The father-daughter duo has become fan favorites due to their close relationship and impressive crabbing skills.

Fans can also look forward to the return of Andy Hillstrand, a seasoned fisherman and an invaluable member of the F/V Time Bandit crew. Hillstrand left the show in 2016 but will return to join his brother Jonathan for Season 19.

One cast member of ‘Deadliest Catch’ Season 19 could make history

Jacob Hutchins, a deckhand on the F/V Summer Bay, is the show’s first Black cast member. Hutchins is looking to become the first Black crabbing captain on the Bering Sea, a feat that would make history.

In a recent interview with the Seattle Times, Hutchins talked about how he became a fisherman. And he also revealed how he’s dealt with obstacles in the industry.

“I didn’t have a father to give me a career, to give me a boat,” Hutchins said. “The people I was working around knew they were going to be fishermen from the second they could think for themselves. They already had their lives set up in front of them.”

“There’s a lot of racism in Westport and a lot of very ignorant people I was able to navigate,” he continued. “That’s just part of being African American.”

The 33-year-old Olympia, Washington native previously appeared in seasons 14 and 15 on Jake Anderson’s boat. But this season, he will be a featured cast member. And as he works alongside Captain Keith Colburn, Hutchins hopes to learn how to run a working vessel.

“Keith Colburn needed a deckhand, so I reached out, and it just so happens the show is still going strong, and the boat is featured on this television show,” Hutchins said, recalling how he winded up on Deadliest Catch Season 19.” I’m hoping that we work something out where I can show him qualities that he deems admirable, and perhaps he’ll teach me how to do what he does.”

Who else will be in the Season 19 cast of ‘Deadliest Catch’?

Deadliest Catch Season 19 will see the return of old fan favorites. But along with Hutchins, there are some other new faces fans will meet.

Some notable new cast members include Captain Linda Greenlaw of the F/V Summer Bay, who is a legendary swordfish captain and author, and Captain Sophia “Bob” Nielsen of the F/V Saga, who is a third-generation fisherman and a rising star in the industry.

Captain Jack Bunnell of the F/V Barbara J is another exciting addition to the show, with over 30 years of experience in the fishing industry. Captain Rick Shelford of the F/V Aleutian Lady joins the season as a seasoned fisherman who has fished all over the world and is excited to take on the challenges of the Bering Sea.

Deadliest Catch Season 19 premieres on April 18, 2023. New episodes hit the Discovery Channel on Tuesday nights at 8:00 p.m. EST.