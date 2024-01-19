New and returning survivalists face fresh challenges as they try to last 21 days in the wild on the upcoming season of Discovery's 'Naked and Afraid.'

Get ready for more intense stories of survival in the new Naked and Afraid. On the latest season of the Discovery Channel reality series, which premieres in February 2024. participants must overcome personal struggles as they face the harsh reality of nature without clothing – and without easy access to water or food.

The new season of ‘Naked and Afraid’ premieres Feb. 18

Cole in the season premiere of ‘Naked and Afraid’ | Discovery Channel

Naked and Afraid has been going strong for 10 years, but every season features fresh challenges for the survivalists. This time around, they face man-eating crocodiles, aggressive hippos, and toxic frogs as they struggle to survive for 21 days in the wild.

The new season debuts Sunday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. ET on Discovery Channel. Episodes also stream on Max.

What to expect from the new ‘Naked and Afraid’

Cole and Michelle squat over the animal they just caught in the season premiere of ‘Naked and Afraid’ | Discovery Channel

In Naked and Afraid’s premiere episode, “Death By Crocodile,” a hunter and a farmer combine their knowledge as they attempt to survive 21 days in South Africa. But when hunting the local wildlife proves difficult, the pair decide to take a huge risk to find food.

Highlights from other episodes of the new season include the return of two fan-favorite survivalists. They’ll mentor two newcomers as part of an all-female tribe’s challenge in Colombia. Plus, two of Naked and Afraid’s armchair critics attempt to complete a 14-day fan challenge, while one female survivalist has to deal with the early arrival of her period while in the African bush. (Previous cast members have revealed that the show provides feminine hygiene products to menstruating participants.)

Survivalists face dangerous hippos and man-eating cros in the new season of the Discovery reality show

Ultimately, scant food and mosquito-infested jungles are just the beginning of what lies ahead for this season’s Naked and Afraid survivalists.

“This is crazy dangerous,” one woman says in a promo for the new season (via YouTube) as she and her partner warily eye a hippo.

“We have to haul ass before they get over here,” he adds.

Of course, sometimes the greatest challenge to survival on Naked and Afraid is a person’s partner. Once again, not all survivalists see eye-to-eye when it comes to responsibilities and decision-making.

“You build a shelter, and I’ll shut my mouth,” one man says to his fellow survivalist.

“The housework is the woman’s job,” another participant tells his partner, who rolls her eyes in response.

Previous seasons of Naked and Afraid are available to stream on Max.

