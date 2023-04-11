‘Night Court’ Exclusive Clip: Dan Believes He Landed a ‘Whale’ of an Investment – but Is He Being Taken?

During tonight’s episode of NBC‘s Night Court, Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) believes he and the gang scored a billion-dollar tech investment deal thanks to a mysterious young tech whiz in court.

But when Judge Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) stumbles on the young CEO’s history of fraud in a sealed file, can she find a way to warn her friends without breaking the law?

Dan tells Abby they have a ‘whale’ of a deal on ‘Night Court’

In an exclusive clip shared with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Dan bursts into Abby’s chambers, interrupting a Zoom with fiancé Rand (Pete Holmes). Dan slaps Abby’s laptop shut as Rand is saying hello to Dan. “Oh good so you’re not doing anything important,” Dan says.

Melissa Rauch as Abby Stone, John Larroquette as Dan Fielding | Casey Durkin/NBC

Focused on the deal, Dan tells Abby, “Look, I talked to Brock and he’s open to investors, but it’s a $50,000 minimum,” he explains. “So I’m assembling an elite group of investors. I may not be a ‘whale’ but I know how to tie a bunch of fish together.”

With a sly smile as he walks out of her office, “Meeting in the cafeteria in 10 minutes!” Dan tells Abby.

Has Dan really changed since the early days of ‘Night Court’?

Wanting to get rich quick is on brand for Dan on Night Court. In the current iteration of Night Court, Dan, who has switched sides, going from prosecutor to public defender, revealed he wasn’t always the most law-abiding citizen.

In Night Court Season 1, episode 9, Dan admits he made a shady move in the past of trying to buy votes when he ran for Congress in the ’80s. While being interviewed for a podcast, he blurts out, “I seriously believe I would’ve won had I handed out 20s instead of 10s!”

Podcast host Remecca (Stephnie Weir) busts him for the remark. “You were trying to buy people’s votes?” she questions him.

“You have to really understand the time,” he sputters. “It was New York in the ’80s! It was very, very difficult to get people out to vote!”

Remecca says it sounds like he committed a crime. She later interviews Abby and reveals that she leveraged the system to help her father’s career – who was Judge Harry Stone.

What is the new ‘Night Court’ about?

The delightful NBC revival of Night Court blends beloved memories of the series from the ’80s with today.

“The eternally optimistic Abby Stone follows in the footsteps of her revered late father, Judge Harry Stone, as she takes on the challenge of overseeing the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court,” according to the NBC series descriptor.

“Abby always sees the best in people and her passion for justice is undeniable. In her quest to bring order and dignity to the court and reign in its colorful crew of oddballs, she enlists former night court district attorney Dan Fielding to serve as the court’s public defender. Still exceedingly self-confident, Fielding must adjust to a new boss and a new job – defending the downtrodden. And, beneath his arrogant demeanor, there is an empathetic side to Fielding that Abby is determined to unearth.”

Night Court is on Tuesday at 8 pm ET on NBC.