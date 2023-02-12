‘Night Court’: Which Cast Members From the ’80s Sitcom Are Still Alive?

In the ’90s, NBC was the home of “Must See TV.” But before the heyday of Seinfeld, Friends, and Frasier, the network had a hit comedy in Night Court. The 1984 sitcom featured an ensemble cast of characters working the night shift at Manhattan Criminal Court. With the 2023 reboot now on NBC and Peacock, it’s the perfect time to look back at which original Night Court cast members are still alive.

The show starred Harry Anderson as Judge Harry Stone

Harry Anderson as Judge Harry Stone in the original ‘Night Court’ | Frank Carroll/NBC via Getty Images

Night Court followed various characters throughout its nine-season run. But throughout, Harry Anderson’s Judge Harold “Harry” T. Stone remained the anchor keeping the comedy on course. As the youngest serving judge, Harry is an idealist, amateur magician, and Mel Tormé enthusiast determined to make the most of his less-than-popular post in night court. The other characters included public defenders, a prosecutor, bailiffs, and court clerks.

Paula Kelly’s Liz Williams filled the role of public defender in season 1, followed by Ellen Foley’s Billie Young in season 2 and Markie Post’s Christine Sullivan for the rest of the show’s run. Besides Anderson, John Larroquette and Richard Moll remained the only stars to appear prominently in every season as prosecutor Dan Fielding and bailiff Bull, respectively. Charles Robinson joined the show in season 2 as court clerk Mac and remained on until the series finale.

Which original ‘Night Court’ cast members are still alive?

Unfortunately, much of the original cast of Night Court has died since the show ended in 1992. Anderson died at age 65 in 2018 of a stroke due to influenza and heart disease. Likewise, Kelly died of heart failure in 2020 at age 77, and Post was 70 when she died of cancer in 2021. Robinson died the same year at 75. Selma Diamond and Florence Halop — who played bailiffs Selma and Flo — died during the series, and the show wrote their characters’ deaths into the storyline.

Larroquette is still alive at 75. Likewise, Foley is still active as a singer, with her most recent album released in 2021. In addition, Moll and Marsha Warfield — who played bailiff Roz from season 2 until the end — are both still alive. At 80, Moll hasn’t been active on film or television since the mid-2010s. But Warfield has appeared in several episodes of the Fox drama 9-1-1. Last, Karen Austin — who played Lana Wagner in season 1 before being asked to leave the show — is alive but hasn’t acted in years.

Only 1 original ‘Night Court’ cast member reappears in the 2023 reboot

Of the surviving cast members, only John Larroquette reprises his role for the 2023 Night Court revival. The new show stars Melissa Rauch as Abby Stone, Harry’s daughter. And it’s Abby who reaches out to Dan and brings him back to night court after all these years. Notably, Larroquette won four Primetime Emmy Awards for his role in the original series.

There’s no telling whether any other original stars will reappear in the new Night Court. Most of the surviving cast members seem to have stepped away from Hollywood. But Warfield already has fans hopeful she might reprise her role. With Night Court already renewed for season 2 — and, according to TV Line, the door open — perhaps Roz will sweep back into court soon.