No Children’s Story Is Safe From the Creators of ‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’; Prepare for Peter Pan and Bambi in the Horrorsphere

The new horror movie Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey tells the story of Winnie-the-Pooh and Piglet as they become murderers who unleash terror on Christopher Robin and a group of young women. It’s a terrifying take on the beloved children’s stories about Pooh and his friends. However, it won’t be the only movie of its kind. Its creator also plans to spin other classic tales into horror films.

What inspired ‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’?

According to creator Rhys Frake-Waterfield, the inspiration for Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey came in January 2022 when A.A. Milne’s original Winnie-the-Pooh book entered the public domain. In an interview with Alternative Press, Frake-Waterfield said he realized it was a “cool concept” he had to do after speaking with others about the idea.

Frake-Waterfield quickly wrote the script and shot Blood and Honey within 10 days.

Because Disney still owns the rights to its version of Winnie-the-Pooh, he had to be careful and stick to only A.A. Milne’s vision.

“I would say 95% of people when you ask them what Winnie-the-Pooh looks like will have the Disney version in their mind,” Frake-Waterfield said. “That was something we wanted to stay clear of, and when I was writing the story and developing the look, I made sure not to watch a single Disney episode or film because I didn’t want to even get subconsciously influenced by it.”

He added, “I just looked at the 1926 [children’s book] and skimmed it to see whatever I could use. [For instance], in the book, Tigger is not in it, so that was a big thing straight away. If you didn’t do your research and used him, you were going to have someone knocking on your door shutting it down.”

What other children’s stories is the ‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’ creator making into horror movies?

Frake-Waterfield is not stopping at Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. He revealed he’s working on Peter Pan: Neverland Nightmare and Bambi: The Reckoning.

The filmmaker told The Hollywood Reporter that his Peter Pan will include an “obese” Tinker Bell “recovering from drugs.”

Meanwhile, Bambi will feature the beloved deer as a horrifying killing machine.

The genre has received mixed reactions

This subgenre of children’s stories becoming horror films has received mixed reactions from audiences.

Some viewers dislike the genre because they think these movies are nothing to rave about.

“These people could legally be making a comedic remake of The Great Gatsby but starring Winnie the Pooh and Bambi, but, no, instead we get movies for edgy 13-year-olds,” one commenter wrote on Reddit.

Another said, “All of these dumb public domain horror movies don’t even seem cheesy/fun. They just look like unwatchable garbage.”

However, others are more positive, even if they don’t necessarily like these kinds of horror films.

“I’m happy for these terrible movies to be made because it means Disney has stopped manipulating the copyright system. It’s a side effect of progress,” one Redditor stated.

