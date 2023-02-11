‘Get Out’: Richard Herd ‘Nailed’ a Scene After 1 Directing Tip From Jordan Peele

Jordan Peele’s 2017 movie Get Out became an instant classic thanks to its incredible characters, compelling mix of comedy and horror, and pinpoint skewering of America’s racial dynamics. The film abounds with memorable moments, including when the patriarch of his villainous family, Roman Armitage (played by Richard Herd), reveals the disturbing twist to a kidnapped Chris (Daniel Kaluuya).

Herd isn’t in Get Out for long, but he has a crucial role in landing Peele’s central metaphor about racism. The director used an idiosyncratic piece of advice to help the actor find the right tone for the scene.

‘Get Out’ is one of the best movies of the century

When the trailers for Get Out first dropped, it was easy to be skeptical of the concept. In 2017, Jordan Peele was half of a beloved comedy duo with Keegan-Michael Key, but no one knew about his ambitions as a solo filmmaker. Though Key & Peele sketches were creative and well-made, no one could have known that an immaculate debut feature would emerge from that pairing.

Once it hit theaters, Get Out quickly became a phenomenon. Peele defined the movie as a social thriller, a fitting description given how well the film explores the unresolved tension between white and Black Americans in realistic and fantastical ways. The first half of Get Out is a familiar nightmare for many people of color: meeting your partner’s white family for the first time.

Chris’ girlfriend Rose (Allison Williams) and the rest of the Armitage clan (Bradley Whitford, Catherine Keener, and Caleb Landry Jones) present themselves as Obama-supporting allies. But their interest in Chris is far more insidious than it appears.

The vibes get increasingly creepy as Chris is leered at by older white people at a party, interacts with the Armitage’s Black housekeeper Georgina and groundskeeper Walter, and discovers Rose has brought home way more Black dudes than she let on. The mask eventually comes off, and the plan is unveiled: The Armitages perform brain transplants to give themselves and their friends a new lease on life in younger, blacker bodies. The scheme is explained by the presumed-dead Roman Armitage, who lives on in Walter’s body.

Jordan Peele gave Richard Herd a strange but valuable tip when shooting his 1 ‘Get Out’ scene

Director Jordan Peele (left) and actor Richard Herd at a ‘Get Out’ screening on Feb. 10, 2017, in Los Angeles | Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Richard Herd died in 2020 at age 87 from complications of colon cancer. Peele eulogized the actor on Twitter, calling him a “wonderful man and true professional” before providing some behind-the-scenes insight from their time together on set.

Herd’s Get Out role is small but holds importance to the story. Explaining the mechanics of a horror twist is usually a thankless task that stops the movie in its tracks. To help Herd hit a home run in the scene, Peele pulled out a surprising example to guide the actor into giving an exemplary performance.

“I asked him to think of the scene as a Viagra ad trying to hide deep rage,” the writer/director said. “He responded, ‘That sounds like all Viagra ads to me!’ Then he absolutely nailed it.”

It’s a funny line, but the reference also ties in to Get Out‘s themes about the anger, resentment, and presumed ownership of Black bodies perpetuating racism.

Richard Herd was a working actor for nearly 50 years

Herd had an impressive career before he appeared in Get Out. The Boston native began acting in New York theater productions. His first major film roles were in All the President’s Men, The China Syndrome, and Private Benjamin.

In addition, he was a regular as Capt. Dennis Sheridan on T.J. Hooker and made guest appearances in other big shows of the era, including M*A*S*H, Golden Girls, and Murder, She Wrote. To younger generations, Herd is best known for portraying George Costanza’s boss Mr. Wilhelm on Seinfeld. He later did voice work in the video games Blue Dragon, Fallout: New Vegas, and BioShock Infinite.

His final major role was in Clint Eastwood’s The Mule. Herd’s net worth at the time of his death was an estimated $1 million to $5 million.