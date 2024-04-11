Find out how much O.J. Simpson was worth when he died and how much he paid the family of Ronald Goldman over the years.

The family of O.J. Simpson has shared the news that he died of cancer. He was 76.

A statement posted on Simpson’s X account read: “On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”

Simpson nicknamed “The Juice” was a former NFL star who got into broadcasting and acting following his football career. But what most people remember is that he stood trial for the brutal 1994 slayings of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and restaurant waiter, Ron Goldman.

While Simpson was acquitted in the double murder trial, he was found responsible for the deaths in a civil lawsuit and ordered to pay more than $30 million to the Goldman family. Some are wondering now if he ever paid any of that money. Here’s the answer to that and what his net worth was at the time of his death.

How much was O.J. Simpson worth at the time of his death?

OJ Simpson spotted out walking in Las Vegas in 2023 | MEGA/GC Images

Simpson drained most of his net worth in the ’90s on his legal fees for his criminal trial in which he hired a team of high-profile lawyers to defend him. His mansion in the Brentwood section of California foreclosed for $4 million before being demolished in 1998. After buying a smaller property in Florida, the ex-Buffalo Bills star declared bankruptcy.

Simpson was later convicted on robbery and kidnapping charges for an incident that took place in Las Vegas in 2007 and spent nine years in prison.

Celebrity Net Worth notes that at the time of his death, Simpson had an estimated net worth of around $3 million.

He is survived by his four children: Arnelle, Jason, Sydney, and Justin.

Did Simpson ever pay the Goldman family?

O. J. Simpson listensti evidence during a hearing in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas | Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On Oct. 3, 1995, people across the country awaited the verdict in Simpson’s murder trial. The jury determined that he was not guilty of the stabbing deaths.

The acquittal closed his criminal case but two years later Simpson was tried again, this time in a civil wrongful death lawsuit. That jury found Simpson liable for the two deaths and ordered him to pay $33.5 million in damages.

After that verdict was reached Fred Goldman, father of Ron Goldman, said: “Thank God for some justice for Ron and Nicole … This is all we ever wanted. We have it. We feel great. We feel appreciated.”

In the years following his trials, Simpson’s main source of income was his NFL pension worth around $5 million. The Goldman family was not allowed to claim any of that though because of state laws protecting pension money.

According to multiple reports, the former running back paid back less than $500,000 which mostly came from the sale of various assets and memorabilia.