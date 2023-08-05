For nearly a decade fans tuned in to watch James Lafferty’s portrayal of Nathan Scott on ‘One Tree Hill.’

A solid eight years have passed since fans bid farewell to One Tree Hill. While the cast has gone on to do great things in their respective careers, many viewers can’t help but wonder about James Lafferty.

The good news is that Lafferty is actually doing phenomenally well. Not only has he enjoyed success on numerous television projects over the years, but he’s also getting ready to tie the knot.

James Lafferty, Hilarie Burton and Lee Norris | Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

James Lafferty opens up about life after ‘One Tree Hill’

Lafferty captured the hearts of fans during his remarkable nine-season run as Nathan Scott on One Tree Hill. For nearly a decade, he was an emblematic fixture on the show, subsequently adorning locker doors and bedroom walls across the country.

However, he experienced a reality check after One Tree Hill ended. Like his character Jeremy, Lafferty acknowledged being metaphorically “slapped in the face” during those initial years. He quickly realized that the path ahead would demand more resilience and perseverance than he had initially realized.

“I thought that when [One Tree Hill] ended, things would be pretty easy for me, that it would be easy to work in television. Coming out of One Tree Hill, I think it was a reality check,” Lafferty revealed, per Refinery 29.

The actor is currently engrossed in a new TV show, Everyone Is Doing Great. But it’s important to note that Lafferty hasn’t been idle since the conclusion of One Tree Hill in 2012. In fact, he has remained actively engaged in various projects, keeping himself rather busy over the years.

Here is what James Lafferty has been up to over the years

Throughout the years, Lafferty has made appearances on numerous TV shows, showcasing his talent in diverse roles. Notably, he had guest appearances on shows like Underground and The Haunting of Hill House.

In more recent times, the One Tree Hill star took on the lead role in the Disney+ drama The Right Stuff, portraying astronaut Scott Carpenter. This marked his first return to a regular TV role since his time on One Tree Hill.

Lafferty’s creative endeavors extend beyond acting. He has dedicated significant time behind the camera, exploring his passion for directing. Longtime fans are well aware that Lafferty initially delved into directing during his tenure on One Tree Hill.

Following his departure from the series, Lafferty collaborated with creator Mark Schwahn once again on The Royals. It was during this venture that he crossed paths with his future wife.

The ‘One Tree Hill’ star is a married man

During his time on The Royals, Lafferty directed an impressive five episodes over a span of three years. Apart from his standout work, he also crossed paths with Alexandra Park.

In September 2020, Lafferty delightedly shared the news of his engagement to Park on social media. Adding to the serendipity, Park also stars alongside him in Everyone Is Doing Great, portraying Jeremy’s wife.

Lafferty and Park tied the knot in May 2022.

The show, of course, is based on Lafferty’s personal journey in the entertainment industry. When you consider his accomplishments over the years, it’s safe to say that things are looking pretty impressive for this young talent who once hailed from One Tree Hill.

Lafferty ingeniously utilized One Tree Hill as a springboard to launch his flourishing Hollywood career. It is truly gratifying to witness how active and accomplished he has been since gaining stardom.