Roberts provided a behind-the-scenes look into adaptation challenges and the practical considerations that shape the series. And some of those problems were why they had to cut the fan-favorite from the series.

‘Outlander’ EP reveals exactly why this major character has been absent

The character roster of Outlander expands with each new season. Executive producer Matthew B. Roberts recently offered insights into a rather intriguing figure from Gabaldon’s original Outlander novels who missed the TV adaptation.

According to Express, Roberts took the opportunity during an appearance on the official Outlander podcast to discuss the growing complexities of adapting the show.

One major issue on set is the introduction of more wildlife. While fans of the books adored the White Sow, Roberts revealed why the animal is missing from the television adaptation.

“One of the questions we got for season four on is what happened to the White Sow and I will tell you this is that pigs aren’t production-friendly in that sense, certainly not in the way it was written in the book,” Roberts shared.

The executive producer added that they gave the White Sow its own special space over at Fraser’s Ridge. As for the pig’s current whereabouts, Roberts left it a bit mysterious.

He did, however, assure fans that the animal is enjoying a life of piggy bliss somewhere in the world.

A closer look at why the White Sow has been missing from the series

Outlander’s White Sow is a notoriously ornery and imposing pig at Fraser’s Ridge. The audience loves the animal so much that it’s earned a dedicated entry on the Outlander Fan Wiki.

In the literary universe, this striking animal appears in several titles. This includes Drums of Autumn, The Fiery Cross, A Breath of Snow and Ashes, and An Echo in the Bone.

In the Outlander books, Jamie (Sam Heughan) characterized the White Sow as “prodigious size, a most stubborn temper, and not lacking in teeth.”

He even describes how the creature resides beneath the family’s home. The pig conducts itself in such unruly manners that their meals are often interrupted by what Jamie likens to “hellish noises resembling the sounds of souls in torment.”

Yet, based on Roberts’ commentary, the show couldn’t practically include a real pig that exhibited such specific and outlandish behavior.

Matthew B. Roberts discusses other issues with animals on the set of ‘Outlander’

The White Sow isn’t the sole creature complicating the production process of Outlander.

Roberts also elaborated on the hurdles in capturing scenes featuring Rollo, the loyal dog of Young Ian Murray (John Bell).

According to Roberts, kids and animals are surprisingly tricky to work with because they often go off-script in their actions. This behavior poses unanticipated challenges for the crew.

Getting Rollo to stay put, follow a path, or fixate on the intended person within a scene isn’t always straightforward. As a workaround, Roberts disclosed that the camera often captures the action from the waist up, conveniently excluding the unpredictable dog beneath the frame.

This clever cinematography tactic keeps the focus away from Rollo—or any children—unless their presence is essential for the narrative.

It’s a nifty trick employed by the filmmakers to help frame the shot in a way that serves the story while managing these unexpected variables.