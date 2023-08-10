‘Outlander’ has been known to deviate from Diana Gabaldon’s books and star Sam Heughan thinks they should continue that by changing the ending of the show.

Over the past seven seasons, Outlander hasn’t strayed too much from Diana Gabaldon’s books. Although the series has largely stayed true to its literary roots, Sam Heughan recently stirred the pot by suggesting a divergence from the book’s anticipated ending.

As the series approaches its conclusion, Heughan expressed his vision for the show’s finale, one that might deviate from Gabaldon’s blueprint. With the tenth book still a work in progress and the TV adaptation nearing its climax, Jamie and Claire’s (Caitriona Balfe) story might end in a way nobody saw coming.

Sam Heughan reveals he is ‘pushing’ for a different ending than Diana Gabaldon’s books

Gabaldon has written nine books in her Outlander series, with one more in the works. The TV adaptation is currently in the seventh book, An Echo in the Bone.

With Gabaldon’s finale not out yet, there’s chatter that the series might take a different direction for its conclusion. At the very least, the final season will feature elements from the author’s last two books in the series.

Earlier this year, there was a lot of talk that the show would end in season 7. Fortunately, Starz gave fans an extra eight episodes to wrap things up. Production on the final installments will resume once the strikes in Hollywood are over.

In an interview with Herald Scotland, Heughan said he lobbied for the extension. The Outlander star also explained how he pushed for a different ending than what Gabaldon has planned for Jamie and Claire.

“Having said that, Diana is still writing the 10th book and there is plenty more that we haven’t been able to cover,” Heughan shared. “We will have to end it some way. Perhaps not a way that the books end it. I am pushing for a different ending, but I don’t think I am going to get what I want.”

This ‘Outlander’ star is the only cast member who knows how the story ends

The cast of Outlander is well-versed in the art of concealing information. After all, it’s customary for the actors and production team to keep plot details under wraps.

But recently, Heughan divulged that he’s holding onto a unique secret unknown to everyone else involved with the show. That includes his co-star, Balfe.

Heughan previously disclosed that Gabaldon confided in him about the show’s conclusion.

“Diana Gabaldon [the writer-creator] actually revealed to me how the whole thing’s going to end,” Heughan stated. “She emailed me the last few pages of what will be the last book very early on, I think in the first few weeks of shooting and no one else has seen that I think, apart from one other exec producer. Even Caitríona’s not seen it and I’m sworn to secrecy.”

In addition to writing her tenth novel, Gabaldon shared that the narrative would culminate in Scotland around 1800. The series will also feature an ending that’s simultaneously heartwarming and heart-wrenching, capturing the essence of Outlander.

That said, Heughan’s comments came at the end of season 6, so producers could switch things up as they head into the final episodes. Unfortunately, the Outlander star did not disclose what Gabaldon told him, so viewers must wait and see how Jamie and Claire’s story ends.

Sam Heughan opens up about the final season of ‘Outlander’

For the past ten years, Heughan has embodied the charismatic Jamie Fraser, the Highlander at the center of the historical drama. While he’s explored other ventures, his role in Outlander has rocketed him to global fame.

As the popular Starz series approaches its seventh and second-to-last season, Heughan is starting to reflect on his life post-Outlander.

The immense impact of the series isn’t just restricted to its fan base; it’s become deeply intertwined with Heughan’s journey. As Outlander nears its end, Heughan is determined to relish every remaining moment of this concluding chapter.

“It feels natural to be shooting every day or in New York doing press – that cycle and recurring itinerary we’re on. And it is all going to end, I am very aware of that. It is making me want to enjoy it more,” he stated.

Heughan added that the cast and crew still have a substantial journey ahead. And while fans are eager to find out how Jamie’s story ends, it sounds like the cast and crew are just as emotional about the finale as fans.

The midseason finale of Outlander is set to air August 11.