Here’s Why ‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Wishes Black Jack Randall Could Come Back to Life

Outlander has had several heartbreaking moments over the years but one of the most unsettling moments happened way back in season one when Black Jack Randall brutally tortured Jamie Fraser. While Jamie and Randall were nemeses on Outlander, Sam Heughan and Tobias Menzies are friends in real life and the Men in Kilts star would like for his season 1 enemy to come back to life.

Season 1 of ‘Outlander’ featured a very dramatic storyline

Season 1 of Outlander introduces viewers to Claire and Jamie after she accidentally travels back in time to the 1700s from 1945. Claire lands amongst a group of rebel Highlanders who are running away from the British redcoats led by Black Jack Randall, who in a twist of fate turns out to be Claire’s first husband Frank’s ancestor.

The rebels are initially very mistrustful of Claire, believing her to be a spy. However, they retain her for her medical knowledge and her information about the Jacobite cause. Claire meets and gets married to chivalrous warrior Jamie Fraser out of necessity but along the way, the two fall in love.

Jamie and his clansmen successfully manage to avoid Randall’s pursuits throughout the season but toward the end, the brutal redcoat captures and imprisons him. The heartbreaking season finale opens with Claire and Murtaugh rescuing Jamie from prison after finding him in a cell, bloody and bruised.

They take him back to a monastery to care for him, but Jamie doesn’t have any will to live. In a series of flashbacks, he reveals the torture he went through at the hands of Randall. The flashbacks reveal Randall physically and emotionally abused Jamie, robbing him of the will to live.

Sam Heughan would like to see Tobias Menzies return to the show

Randall was a constant thorn in Jamie’s side for the entirety of season 1. Menzies who pulled double duty on the show playing Claire’s first husband from the 20th century, Frank, and his ancestor Black Jack Randall left the show after his onscreen death.

Fans learned of Frank’s passing in the third season of the show when it was revealed that he lost his life in a tragic car accident. His ancestor Randall died at the hands of Jamie in the Battle of Culloden. Rumors were rife that Menzies would return for the fifth season but that never happened. However, Heughan has said he would love Menzies to return. Menzies and Heughan didn’t share many scenes on Outlander, something the Bloodshot actor regrets.

“I would love to have had more scenes with Tobias because you know he was so fun to work with and I really enjoyed the stuff that we had. I mean it was so intense,” Heughan said during a New York Comic Con panel. The Jamie portrayer heaped praises on his former costar calling him “brilliant” and said he’d love to see him come back, even as a ghost.

Season 7 of ‘Outlander’ picks up where Season 6 left off

Christmas has come early this year with the #Outlander Season 7 teaser trailer! I'll be dreaming of the future until Summer 2023. pic.twitter.com/BBq9Yh6GwR — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) December 23, 2022

In Season 6, Claire was arrested for the murder of Malva Christie and on suspicion of witchcraft. The Revolutionary War is on the horizon and Jamie has two things to think about, including how to find Claire and prevent her from being hanged for her alleged crimes.

This storyline may conclude early since it’s a continuation of Diana Galbadon’s sixth book A Breath of Snow and Ashes, allowing for the show to move to book 7 An Echo in the Bone. The seventh season is expected to premiere in mid-2023 and will consist of 16 episodes. Seasons 1 through 5 of Outlander are available on Netflix while season 6 is only on Starz.