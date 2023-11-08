The actor won the 35th annual title, but his family wasn't impressed with the honor.

Patrick Dempsey has been close to winning the top spot of People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive several times. But today, he is no longer a bridesmaid; he is now in the number one position, winning the coveted title of most handsome for 2023. However, Dempsey’s family reacted differently when learning of this honor.

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Patrick Dempsey addressed his nomination as People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive. His family “laughed” when they learned of his big win.

“They were like, seriously, no, who is it?” the Grey’s Anatomy alum admitted. “Then reality came crashing in.”

Dempsey is married to makeup artist Jillian Fink. They have three children: daughter Talula Fyfe Dempsey and twin sons Darby Galen Dempsey and Sullivan Patrick Dempsey.

“What took them so long is the only question I have,” asked Jimmy Kimmel. “I don’t know,” joked Patrick Dempsey. “I’m just happy they decided, and it was me this year. I’m very grateful.”

“You do get more handsome every year,” Kimmel continued. “It’s like uncorking a bottle of fine wine. They decided to just wait until the right year. Hello McDreamy!”

Patrick Dempsey came close a few times to winning the title of Sexiest Man Alive

For years, Patrick Dempsey has been featured in People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive issue but never took the crown. Jimmy Kimmel addressed this topic with the actor.

“There’s been some foreshadowing of this,” Kimmel said. This led Dempsey to reply, “We’ve been close a few times.”

“They put you on the cover with George Clooney and when Matt Damon won the sexiest man alive. Now here you are with the whole cover,” Kimmel explained.

“Never give up on the dream,” Dempsey joked. He then discussed the secrecy involved in winning the coveted title.

“You’re not allowed to talk about it at all,” he continued. “No one is allowed to say what they’re doing.”

However, he did prep before his big photo shoot, where he was featured on the magazine’s cover and an interior spread. “The month before I ate no bread products, I worked out,” Dempsey explained.

Kimmel joked, “So you sacrificed?” This led Dempsey to quip, “for the people.”

Although Dempsey is known for his body of film and television work, another element of what makes the actor so appealing is his philanthropic work. He discussed this important part of his life with Jimmy Kimmel.

Patrick Dempsey leads a cancer center that bears his name

Jimmy Kimmel asked Patrick Dempsey about his philanthropic work, particularly the cancer organization that bears his name: The Dempsey Center. The actor founded the Maine-based organization, which provides care and resources for cancer patients, in honor of his late mother Amanda.

Amanda was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 1997. Inspired by Amanda’s passion for helping others, Patrick created a space where cancer patients could find support—all at no cost.

“The Dempsey Center is where you take people impacted by cancer. We don’t treat the disease; we treat the person holistically. It’s called wraparound care,” he explained to Jimmy Kimmel.

“If a person is diagnosed, we try to support them in any way possible, as well as the caregivers,” he continued. “The work we do at the center is of no cost to them. We do counseling, nutrition, mindfulness; whatever the person needs, we try and support them.”

Actor, philanthropist, and racing enthusiast Patrick Dempsey will next be seen in the Ferrari movie. He plays Piero Taruffi in the film, which will be released on December 25.