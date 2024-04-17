'The Great British Baking Show' judge Paul Hollywood received the ultimate honor from Princess Anne, who shared her favorite baked good with him.

Paul Hollywood has mesmerized fans with his sparkling blue eyes and firm handshake for years. Now, the celebrity chef’s stardom has been canonized in British culture forever. The Great British Baking Show judge received a special honor from the British Empire today on the lawn of Windsor Castle. Read on to see his special prize:

Paul Hollywood on July 20, 2022 in NYC | Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Paul Hollywood has many irons in the fire. He published his 11th cookbook in 2022. Bake, the “ultimate baking book,” quickly became a New York Times bestseller. Later, in 2022, the Wallasey, Cheshire, England native aired his three-part series Paul Hollywood Eats Mexico. The miniseries featured Hollywood sampling authentic food across Mexico. Now, the TV personality is celebrating another unique accomplishment.

Paul Hollywood receives the ultimate British honor

Member of the Order of the British Empire Paul Hollywood on April 17, 2024 | Andrew Matthews – WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Great British Baking Show judge Paul Hollywood became a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) on April 17. Princess Anne passed the 58-year-old his medal as they exchanged a handshake — perhaps a more gentle one than those Hollywood awards to his talented bakers. The MBE is an order of chivalry. It honors citizens who’ve made meaningful contributions to the arts and sciences, charitable organizations, and public service.

Paul Hollywood at Windsor Castle on April 17, 2024 | Andrew Matthews – WPA Pool/Getty Images

King George V established the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire in 1917. Five classes comprise the MBE, with its highest honors making the recipient either a knight or dame. Hollywood was appointed the MBE for his services in baking and broadcasting. Other celebrity recipients include Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke (MBE), Gladiator director Ridley Scott (GBE), “Goldfinger” singer Shirley Bassey (DBE), and “Bleeding Love” singer Leona Lewis (OBE).

Paul Hollywood and Dorie Greenspan speak onstage in 2022 | Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The Great British Baking Show judge explained how it felt to receive his MBE from Princess Anne. As Yahoo News reports, Hollywood stated, “I’ve always been fond of the Princess Royal. I met her a few years ago at Buckingham Palace when the [then] Duke of Edinburgh wasn’t very well. We were all with members of the royal family, and I just happened to be there with Princess Anne. So to see her again today was fantastic.”

Hollywood also divulged Anne’s favorite baked good. “I think she’s particularly fond of Chelsea buns. I promised her some, so I put myself on the spot there.”

Will there be a new season of ‘The Great British Baking Show’ on Netflix in 2024?

Stephen Colbert and ‘The Late Show’ guest Paul Hollywood | Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images

Do you know why The Great British Bake Off is called The Great British Baking Show on Netflix in the United States? Pillsbury owns the trademark for “Bake Off” in America, hence the title change. Don’t fear, however; the U.S. version is the same show with the same fun cast.

When can we catch the new season of The Great British Baking Show on Netflix? New seasons come out annually, and the show has been renewed. Production accepted applications through January 2, 2024, and filming begins this month. We suspect this means The Great British Baking Show will premiere on Netflix in the fall, likely September to November or early December 2024.

Welford Park will likely host the new season, which will include the usual suspects: Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith, Noel Fielding, and Alison Hammond.