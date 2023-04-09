Paul McCartney Said 1 of His and Wings’ Songs Has What They Liked to Call a ‘Floydian Slip’

Paul McCartney said one of his and Wings’ songs has what they liked to call a “Floydian slip.” Wings’ guitarist Jimmy McCulloch did such a great job on the song’s guitar solo it reminded the former Beatle of another famous guitarist’s work.

Paul McCartney | Chris Walter/Getty Images

Paul McCartney said one of his and Wings’ songs has a ‘Floydian slip’

In his book The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present, Paul wrote that one of his and Wings’ songs, “The Note You Never Wrote,” has a “Floydian slip.”

The band’s guitarist, Jimmy McCulloch, did an amazing guitar solo on the tune. Paul thought it was reminiscent of Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour. “The arrangement as a whole is kind of dreamy and Floydian,” Paul wrote. “It’s what we call a ‘Floydian slip.'”

Paul greatly admired Pink Floyd. He said they made some great records in the 1970s. They released Dark Side of the Moon in 1973, the same year Paul and Wings released Band on the Run. Paul said it “would have been natural” for Wings to do something in their style after that. Many people did because Dark Side of the Moon was so influential.

“Pink Floyd’s world was almost an extraterrestrial world, so it was a nice place to go,” Paul said.

Gilmour appeared on a couple of Paul and Wings’ songs after he influenced McCulloch’s guitar solo on ‘The Note You Never Wrote’

After he influenced McCulloch’s guitar solo on “The Note You Never Wrote,” Gilmour appeared on a couple of Paul and Wings’ last songs on their final album, Back to the Egg.

According to Ultimate Classic Rock, the album’s first track, “Reception,” has a “Pink Floyd-esque” intro, which is made even more appropriate with Gilmour’s appearance on several tracks. Along with other musicians of the time, Gilmour contributed electric guitar on “Rockestra Theme” and “So Glad To See You Here.”

Later, Gilmour helped with more of Paul’s songs

In 1984, Paul started work on his film Give My Regards to Broad Street. For the movie, he wrote “No More Lonely Nights.”

In The Lyrics, Paul wrote that he asked Gilmour to play on the tune because he thought the guitarist would be a great fit. The pair have known each other since the early days of Pink Floyd. The “Let It Be” singer admired Gilmour’s playing and had seen him around. The guitarist had just done his solo album, About Face.

Gilmour played the guitar solo. “It sounded like his kind of thing… Dave is a genius of sorts, so I was pulling out all the stops,” Paul wrote.

Paul loved what Gilmour did with the solo, especially on the album version, which is longer. He went “to town” on it because he had more space to play.

Later, Gilmour lent his talents again to Paul’s “We Got Married” from the former Beatle’s Flowers in the Dirt record. So, many of Paul and Wings’ songs have a “Floydian slip” when you think about it. It shows that some of the most famous artists can inspire each other and collaborate to make even better music.