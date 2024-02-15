Paul McCartney's approach to writing The Beatles’ “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds” wasn't that different from how Taylor Swift writes music. John Lennon refuted a misconception about the tune.

The Beatles‘ “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds” is one of the most mysterious-sounding songs in rock history. Paul McCartney explained one of its secrets to Taylor Swift. Notably, Paul’s approach to writing the track wasn’t that different from the way Swift pens some of her music. John Lennon refuted a misconception about the tune.

What Paul McCartney told Taylor Swift about The Beatles’ ‘Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds’

In a 2020 Rolling Stone, Swift and Paul interviewed each other. Swift revealed she decided to use her favorite words in her songs, even if they weren’t radio-friendly. Some of these words included “marzipan,” “divorcée,” “elegies,” and “epiphany.” She said she had lists and lists of her favorite words. She also discussed looking through books to find words she could use in her tunes.

Paul said he added the word “kaleidoscope” to The Beatles’ “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds” just because he liked it. So that’s why the tune speaks of mysterious “kaleidoscope eyes!” “‘Kaleidoscope’ is one of [my favorite words]!” Swift replied. “I have a song on [the album] 1989, a song called ‘Welcome to New York,’ that I put the word ‘kaleidoscope’ in just because I’m obsessed with the word.”

The former Beatle says he tries to write songs that are going to help people

The “Silly Love Songs” singer discussed his attitude toward wordsmithing with Smith. “I think a love of words is a great thing, particularly if you’re going to try to write a lyric, and for me, it’s like, ‘What is this going to say to that person,'” he said.

“I often feel like I’m writing to someone who is not doing so well,” he added. “So I’m trying to write songs that might help. Not in a goody-goody, crusading kind of way, but just thinking there have been so many times in my life when I’ve heard a song and felt so much better. I think that’s the angle I want, that inspirational thing.”

John Lennon said ‘Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds’ wasn’t about drugs

The book All We Are Saying: The Last Major Interview with John Lennon and Yoko Ono features an interview from 1980. In it, John discussed the origin of “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds.” Like Swift, John looked to books for inspiration. “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds” was specifically inspired by a passage from Lewis Carroll’s Through the Looking-Glass — the sequel to Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland — where Alice takes a boat ride.

According to a popular urban legend, “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds” is about LSD. After all, the initials of the song’s title are “LSD.” John refuted this theory, saying he never noticed the title’s initials until someone else pointed them out to him. John said the track was about his messianic hope for a woman who would save him. He felt the tune was about Yoko even though he hadn’t met her when he penned the track.

“Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds” highlights Paul’s love of language the same way Swift’s music highlights hers.