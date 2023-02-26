Where Is Paul McCartney’s Adopted Daughter Heather McCartney Today?

While we hear more about his biological children, Paul McCartney‘s adopted daughter Heather is very much a part of the McCartney family. She also became an artist, just like her stepfather and stepsiblings. Here’s where Heather McCartney is today.

Paul McCartney, his wife, Linda, and his adopted daughter Heather | James Andanson/Getty Images

Paul McCartney’s adopted daughter Heather was born in 1962, and he adopted her when she was six

Heather was born Heather Louise See on Dec. 31, 1962. Her parents, Linda Eastman and Joseph Melville See Jr., didn’t have a great marriage and divorced after only being married for 18 months. In 1969, Linda married Paul, and he decided to adopt the six-year-old Heather.

Heather made a brief yet memorable appearance in Peter Jackson’s The Beatles: Get Back. As The Beatles rehearsed for their new album, Heather sat on everyone’s lap and contributed cutness. She even gave Yoko Ono a look of disgust as the avant grade artist screamed on a song.

Paul’s adopted daughter Heather became an artist like her family

As she got older, and Paul and Linda gave her three stepsiblings, Mary, Stella, and James, Heather developed a love for art and photography. It wasn’t surprising, considering Heather often accompanied her parents on tours. She was also constantly around as her mother who was a photogrpaher.

According to the List, Heather later went to art college and pursued a career in pottery and ceramics. She released a line of housewares products in 1999 called the Heather McCartney Houseware Collection, which would go well next to Linda’s many cookbooks.

Closer Weekly reports that Paul’s adopted daughter is still a potter and designer today and has art exhibitions all around the world, including ones in New York, Phoenix, Tokyo, Paris, and Sydney.

For the most part, Heather has lived outside of the spotlight, unlike her three stepsiblings.

Heather said her family had been the ‘biggest inspiration’ for her

According to the McCartney family website, Heather said her adopted father has had a “lifelong influence” on her as she “considers [him] to be her father.”

Two years after Linda died of breast cancer in 1997, Paul came out to support his adopted daughter at the American launch of her housewares in Atlanta, Georgia. Entertainment Tonight asked Heather what her biggest inspiration had been. She said her parents and her brother and sisters. Paul, who was next to her, smiled.

“It’s a family affair,” the former Beatle added. Heather agreed with Paul, “It really is.” Paul explained that he gets slightly nervous for Heather and his other children while supporting them. “It’s easier doing a concert, I think, than doing this. But I’m happy to be here. She’s a lovely girl and I’m very proud of her.”

Paul concluded that it had been a challenging time for the family after Linda’s death, but they were moving forward. He said Heather’s homeware line was very “up and vibrate” and that his late wife would’ve liked it. Paul is still cheering on all of his children and grandchildren.