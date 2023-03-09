Paul McCartney’s Ex-Wife Foolishly Called Out His Song with Rihanna and Ye

Paul McCartney hit the right musical notes, but his marriage to Heather Mills turned out to be a wonky chord in his personal life. Macca and his first wife, Linda, spent only 10 days apart in nearly 30 years of marriage. Mills and Paul divorced a few years after their wedding. She said she wanted to move on during one interview, but Mills’ actions prove otherwise. Paul’s ex foolishly called out his work with contemporary artists years after they divorced.

Paul McCartney’s ex-wife Heather Mills called out his song with Rihanna and Kanye West

Mills received cash and assets in a divorce that cost Paul $48.7 million. She moved on and continued her philanthropic work, but she couldn’t let the separation rest.

The host of the Irish version of The Late Late Show asked Mills a question about Paul (via YouTube). She said she didn’t want to talk about Paul or her marriage, then did exactly that while foolishly calling out his collaboration with Rihanna and Kanye West:

“If I go down the street, all I get is kids coming up to me — half of them don’t even know who he is. That’s why he’s got to do songs with Rihanna and Kanye West, so people remember.” Heather Mills

Mills is entitled to her opinion of Paul’s music and the songs he makes with other artists. She also happens to be 100% wrong.

Mills was wrong to call out Paul’s work with newer artists

Since she was married to him, Mills should have realized how foolish she was to call out Paul’s song with Rihanna and Ye. He’s always collaborated with other musicians. That’s Macca’s way.

With The Beatles, Paul frequently bounced ideas between himself and John Lennon. He was the songwriting engine in Wings, but Denny Laine, the only full-time band member besides Paul and Linda, was a staple of the group, and musicians such as David Gilmour, John Bonham, Pete Townshend, and John Paul Jones.

After a gift from Johnny Depp inspired Paul to write the Grammy-winning song “Cut Me Some Slack” with Nirvana’s remaining members, it’s possible he felt invigorated to continue making music with contemporary artists.

Paul scored the biggest hits of his solo career working with Michael Jackson (“Say Say Say”) and Stevie Wonder (“Ebony and Ivory”) in his post-Wings career. Making a song with Rihanna and Kanye wasn’t a grasp at relevancy — it was a chance to make music with a new generation of musical superstars.

Mills’s further comments during her interview proved even more foolish. She said, “[Paul] just a normal guy that happened to write a few cool songs in the 1960s and a few in the 1970s.” She couldn’t be more wrong.

Macca’s music continues to earn recognition

Paul earned his 18th Grammy for “Cut Me Some Slack.” He hasn’t won another golden gramophone since, but his music continues to be nominated.

Another of his collaborations with Ye, “All Day,” picked up two nominations at the 2015 ceremony. Paul proved he didn’t need contemporary collaborators to score with the Grammy committee. He picked up two nominations — best rock song for “Find My Way” and best rock album for McCartney III — at the 2021 Grammys.

Paul McCartney’s ex-wife Heather Mills trolled him for his song with Rihanna and Kanye West. Her comments weren’t just foolish, they were 100% wrong.

