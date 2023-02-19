Paul Rudd Reveals Gross Mistake That Happened on ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Set

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is a big-budget Marvel movie. But according to star Paul Rudd, one mistake on set created a highly uncomfortable environment for the cast to work in.

Where was ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ filmed?

Paul Rudd attends Marvel Studios’ “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” premiere I Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the third installment of Marvel’s Ant-Man series. Starring Rudd as Scott Lang, AKA Ant-Man, the new film follows the titular hero, as he and Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) team up to take on new villain Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).

The movie was largely shot in the UK-based studio stage, The Volume. The state-of-the-art studio features a high-tech sound stage surrounded by LED screens. Other parts of the movie were shot in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Atlanta, as well as London and Cappadocia, and Nevsehir in Turkey.

Paul Rudd reveals a gross mistake that happened on set

In a recent appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Rudd talked about his experiences filming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in The Volume. He detailed how the soundstage was set up with LED screens all around, and a floor that incorporated practical elements like dirt or sand that would make it look real. The actor then revealed how one small mistake resulted in the cast being forced to work through a smelly situation.

“We went in, and there was dirt all over the floor,” Rudd told host Jimmy Fallon. “And we were shooting with like 150 other creatures and people, and it doesn’t smell good at all.”

“And then throughout the day, it was kind of getting worse,” he continued. “The next day it was overbearing. And we realized they probably got a deal on the dirt because it actually wasn’t dirt. It was manure.”

Rudd noted that filming had to be shut down for a day until the crew could bring in new dirt. “The quantum realm just reeks,” he added with a laugh.

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ opens to mixed reviews

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the next chapter of the ongoing story in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film is set to be a box office success, drawing in crowds of MCU fans excited to soak in the franchise’s latest installment. But it has opened to mixed reviews.

Most critics are praising Jonathan Majors’ portrayal of Kang and his intense dynamic with Rudd’s Ant-Man. But some have been critical of the storyline, and have suggested it felt underwhelming.

Ultimately, fans will determine whether the movie is a success. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now playing in theaters nationwide.