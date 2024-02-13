The trailer for the movie about Prince Andrew’s Jeffrey Epstein interview is finally here. Netflix dropped a teaser trailer for SCOOP, which offers a behind-the-scenes look at how the 2019 Newsnight interview happened. More on the film ahead. Plus, when SCOOP premieres.

The ‘SCOOP’ trailer shows Gillian Anderson’s Emily Maitlis sitting down with Rufus Sewell’s Andrew

On Feb. 12, 2024, Netflix released a short clip of SCOOP in the form of a teaser trailer (via YouTube). The 70-second video started with Gillian Anderson as Emily Maitlis, the journalist who interviewed the Duke of York for BBC’s Newsnight in November 2019.

While footage leading up to the interview flashed across the screen, a voice could be heard saying: “This is the story. The only story. I want it for us. Thursday, 2 p.m., the palace. Two chairs in the middle of the floor, six feet apart.”

The SCOOP trailer also included a brief glimpse of Billie Piper as former BBC producer Sam McAlister, whose memoir the film is based on, as well as Keeley Hawes, who plays Amanda Thirsk, Andrew’s former private secretary and top aide.

Finally, the trailer ended with Anderson’s Maitlis sitting across from Rufus Sewell’s Andrew, saying, “Your Royal Highness,” just as the interview got underway.

The trailer’s debut comes not long after Andrew’s name resurfaced in connection to Epstein when legal documents were unsealed.

Additionally, the timing of the trailer comes at a time when the royal family’s ranks are unusually low. Andrew’s oldest brother, King Charles III, is currently taking a break from public appearances while undergoing cancer treatment.

Meanwhile, Prince William’s workload is lighter as his wife, Kate Middleton, 42, recuperates at home following a January 2024 abdominal surgery.

The Netflix movie about Andrew’s Epstein interview starts streaming April 5, 2024

Directed by Emmy winner Philip Martin and written by Peter Moffat, SCOOP officially has a release date. Not only did Netflix share a teaser trailer, but they ended it with the premiere date: April 5, 2024.

So, for fans of The Crown who have been looking to fill the royal family-sized gap in their TV and movie viewing since the award-winning series concluded in December 2023, there’s now SCOOP.

The official synopsis for the Netflix original film is as follows: “Inspired by real events, SCOOP is the inside account of the tenacious journalism that landed an earthshattering interview — Prince Andrew’s infamous BBC Newsnight appearance.”

“From the tension of producer Sam McAlister’s high stakes negotiations with Buckingham Palace, all the way to Emily Maitlis’ jaw-dropping, forensic showdown with the Prince, SCOOP takes us inside the story, with the women who would stop at nothing to get it. To get an interview this big, you have to be bold.”

Netflix previously shared first-look images of Prince Andrew Epstein interview movie

Rufus Sewell as Prince Andrew in ‘SCOOP’ | Peter Mountain/Netflix

Just days before the SCOOP trailer debuted, Netflix offered a peek at what’s to come with a selection of images from the film. In them, Sewell and Anderson were seen in costume as their respective characters for the first time.

The streaming giant released eight snaps, ranging from Sewell and Anderson to Piper and Hawes. They showed a glimpse of how the streamer recreated Andrew’s Epstein interview down to the red carpet, red chairs, and table.