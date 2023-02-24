Paul Rudd and Jonathan Majors Are Ready to Make Another Movie Together After ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

Paul Rudd and Jonathan Majors became fast friends while making their new Marvel film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Fans are delighted at the thought of the two actors teaming up for another project. Asked about their future plans as a duo, they joked about what movie they wanted to do next.

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ is Paul Rudd and Jonathan Majors’ 1st project together

Jonathan Majors and Paul Rudd at the ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ world premiere | Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the third installment of Marvel’s Ant-Man movie series. Rudd, who has portrayed Scott Lang/Ant-Man since the first movie in 2015, returns as the titular superhero alongside Evangeline Lilly’s Wasp.

Majors plays the villainous Kang the Conqueror — introduced in the final episode of the Disney+ series Loki. This version of Kang is a dangerous variant who can time-travel through multiple universes.

Majors’ Kang is a formidable opponent who presents a tremendous challenge to Ant-Man and the Wasp. And his character brings a sense of danger and excitement to the movie and an interesting dynamic between the hero and villain.

Paul Rudd and Jonathan Majors are ready to make another movie together after ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

In a recent Q&A for Wired, Rudd and Majors discussed Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and their dynamic. Addressing a question about when the two would work together again, the actors joked they’d like to make Homeward Bound 2.

However, while the 33-year-old Majors assumed they were talking about the 1993 family movie Homeward Bound, the 53-year-old Rudd had the Simon & Garfunkel song “Homeward Bound” in mind.

“I’ll be Paul Simon, and you could be Art Garfunkel,” Rudd suggested, to which Majors replied, “I’d probably be Chance and you’d be Shadow.”

Upon realizing they were discussing two things, Rudd laughed, “I think we’re talking about the different Homeward Bounds.”

“Typical,” Majors noted, shaking his head.

Fans reveal the movies they want to see the 2 Marvel actors make together

Fans can’t help but notice Rudd and Majors’ on-screen and off-screen chemistry. Hoping to see the two together again, some took to the comments section of the Wired Q&A video to suggest movies the actors would be great in together.

Referring to the iconic comedy duo of the late ’70s and ’80s, one fan suggested Rudd and Majors could be the next Gene Wilder and Richard Pryor.

Others noted the two would be great in a Lethal Weapon reboot or a sequel to I Love You, Man.

Many said they’d love to see Rudd and Majors as detectives or in a buddy cop movie together.

But most just commented on how well the two gel. “The dynamic duo my brain never knew it needed but my heart knew the whole time,” one fan wrote.

“Never would have thought Lang and Kang are a comedic duo in real life,” another added, referring to their Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania characters.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is playing in theaters nationwide.